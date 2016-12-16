Voices of Agent Orange
Vietnam Veterans And Their Families Share Stories of Exposure, Illness And Frustration
As part of our Reliving Agent Orange series, ProPublica and The Virginian-Pilot have been recording the voices of those impacted by the herbicide, which contained the toxic chemical dioxin.
Last year, ProPublica and The Virginian-Pilot asked Vietnam veterans and their relatives to help us look into the multi-generational impact of Agent Orange. The project started with a questionnaire, which has now generated more than 6,000 stories from vets and their family members.
Accompanying our articles on the topic have been short, powerful video vignettes that allow readers to hear the voices of those who participated in the investigation. Below you’ll find each of the videos, pieced together using our recorded interviews, historical footage and the veteran’s or family member’s own pictures. We were struck by their passion, their pain and their willingness to share their tales with others.