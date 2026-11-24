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Reporting Highlights Delayed and Denied: Ambetter, the Affordable Care Act marketplace’s most popular health plan, has among the worst track records of rejecting prior authorization requests, our analysis found.

Ambetter, the Affordable Care Act marketplace’s most popular health plan, has among the worst track records of rejecting prior authorization requests, our analysis found. Paying the Price: Customers said the consequences of Ambetter’s prior authorization denials have resulted in delayed tests and postponed treatments.

Customers said the consequences of Ambetter’s prior authorization denials have resulted in delayed tests and postponed treatments. More Scrutiny Needed: Four former insurance commissioners who reviewed our findings said Ambetter’s high denial rate was such an outlier that current regulators should examine further. These highlights were written by the reporters and editors who worked on this story.

Felicia tried everything she could think of to get her insurer to cover the only treatment that made a difference in her years-long effort to manage her obesity.

In 2024, after her insurer denied her coverage for medication despite her doctor’s order, the 38-year-old Texan sought the help of consumer advocates. She crafted a detailed appeal. She sent it not just to the head of the Fortune 500 company that oversaw her health insurance plan, but also copied the secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the chair of the Federal Trade Commission.

A short time later, someone called from a number she didn’t recognize. It was Kevin Counihan, CEO of her health plan, Ambetter.

Felicia, who asked to be identified by her middle name due to her fear of reprisals and so that she could share sensitive medical information, calmly told Counihan that she hoped that “something gets done right by me and by my health.”

“I have tried everything in the formulary. I exhausted all options,” she explained on the call, which she recorded and shared with ProPublica.

Kevin Counihan, who was CEO of Ambetter and had once overseen the federal Affordable Care Act marketplace, conceded that a customer’s reported experience with his company had been “a tremendous inconvenience and a real pain in the neck.” Brooks Kraft/Getty Images

A veteran health insurance executive who had once overseen the federal Affordable Care Act marketplace, Counihan conceded on the call that Felicia’s reported experience with his company had been “a tremendous inconvenience and a real pain in the neck.” But he assured her that “we really want to get you what you” and your doctor “think is the most appropriate medication for you.”

“I’m working on it as fast as possible,” said Counihan.

Counihan’s call was a rare acknowledgment from the company’s top brass of a pervasive problem. Ambetter, the most popular plan on the ACA marketplace, has one of the worst track records of delaying or denying medical coverage by refusing to cover the costs.

ProPublica has found that Ambetter last year denied these kinds of requests — known as prior authorization — at a higher rate than any other large insurer on the ACA marketplace. Our analysis of Ambetter’s own data, along with interviews with more than two dozen recent customers, sheds new light on the vast and sometimes illogical nature of how the company can block access to care.

Our analysis is based on data that federal regulators required marketplace plans to report and publish for the first time this year. The requirement is intended to offer greater transparency into how often insurers restrict care by denying prior authorization for treatment.

Since the ACA marketplace launched in 2013, there has been little transparency around how often insurers request — and deny — prior authorization. Insurers use prior authorization to limit spending on treatment, equipment and prescriptions. They say it is also intended to ensure that doctors try less expensive and less invasive treatments before pricier ones. Health insurance experts said that the process of how or when prior authorization gets used is largely a black box.

U.S. Rep. Craig Goldman, a Republican from Texas, sponsored a bipartisan bill that would require marketplace plans to disclose more information about their use of prior authorization. “These companies represent these individuals — and yet denying them coverage and not being transparent with what they will be able to cover,” he said. “They’re just not there for the best interest of the people.”

Four former heads of state insurance departments who reviewed ProPublica’s findings said that Ambetter’s high denial rate was such an outlier that current regulators should examine further.

“This is stunning — and not in a good way,” Mila Kofman, a former insurance superintendent in Maine who now oversees the District of Columbia’s ACA marketplace, said of Ambetter’s denial rate. “This is something insurance regulators need to understand. There’s a huge opportunity for regulators to address the improper use of prior authorization.”

We’re Investigating Prior Authorization. Help ProPublica Understand Your Health Insurance Denial. ProPublica is looking into the ways health insurers’ use of prior authorization impacts patients. We need your help to figure out if the process is still leading to delayed or missed treatments, tests, medical equipment or medication. Share Your Experience

Sarah London, CEO of Ambetter’s parent company, Centene, recently said in a statement on its website that it was “creating a more predictable and transparent experience” for its customers. That statement followed growing backlash against the industry and a push to limit the practice of prior authorization.

Last year Centene joined America’s largest insurers in vowing to rely on prior authorization less often. Industry representatives have said that the collective efforts of those insurers will decrease their use of prior authorization across all of their plans by 11% in 2026. (Health plans aren’t required to publish 2026 data until next year.)

ProPublica sent Centene a detailed list of questions about its use of prior authorization and the impact it has on its customers. ProPublica also provided Ambetter with signed releases from customers, including Felicia, waiving their right to privacy, so that Centene representatives could speak with ProPublica about their specific denials. Centene didn’t respond to ProPublica’s questions. In a statement, a spokesperson for the company said that Ambetter is “committed to help ensure patients receive safe, appropriate, evidence-based care, and we continue to work to simplify the prior authorization process and reduce administrative burden for members and providers.”

Reached by phone, Counihan told ProPublica that he retired this year and declined to comment due to “contractual commitments” with the company that prevent him from doing so.

Listen to Ambetter’s Then-CEO Kevin Counihan tells a customer he can’t approve coverage of the treatment her doctor sought. Kevin Counihan: I have taken this whole issue, uh, all the way through our medical directors and, uh, policy people and everywhere, and I’m — I’m sorry and disappointed to tell you that I don’t have approval to have this covered. Obtained by ProPublica

For some Ambetter customers, the consequences of prior authorization denials were particularly stark, leading to delayed tests and disrupted treatments. A small fraction of those customers got Ambetter to cover their care after complaining to powerful politicians. One Ambetter customer who was denied routine bloodwork complained to a state agency. Another who had been denied cancer treatment asked a U.S. senator for help.

Even though Felicia’s complaint made it all the way up to powerful politicians — and she had pressed Centene’s C-suite to get in touch — she was disheartened by what Counihan ultimately would have to say.

Felicia had lost track of all the hours spent on curbing her weight, going so far as to try three different anti-obesity medications. During the follow-up call, Counihan explained that didn’t actually have the authority to help with the fourth.

“Do what you need to do,” Counihan responded. “Escalate it in any way that you can.”

Jones at home with his 13-year-old daughter, Makenna Jones, as she plays the drums. He spent much of this year undergoing cancer treatment. Matt Odom for ProPublica

This spring, as Richie Jones recovered from having his tumor-filled prostate removed, he received some troubling news. The cancer was still in his body.

The 49-year-old drummer from Atlanta’s suburbs was willing to do anything to get more time with his wife and daughter. His oncologist said the best option was to shoot a pencil-sized beam of protons at the cancer that remained, zapping it out of existence. That kind of therapy can cost far more than standard radiation but inflicts far less damage to the rest of the body.

First, though, his oncologist had to confirm that Ambetter would cover proton therapy. He asked the insurer to approve it in advance, as it required. Ambetter denied the request based on a recommendation from an oncologist working with the insurer.

Insurers have varying policies on whether to cover proton therapy for patients with prostate cancer. In recent years, insurance researchers have found that patients with commercial plans who are facing a denial for proton therapy for a variety of cancers have a good shot of getting it overturned on appeal.

Jones’ oncologist appealed. That, too, was denied. Ambetter explained its decision in a letter to Jones, claiming he did “not have a type of cancer this treatment is used for.”

What angered Jones most was that there was a different doctor advising Ambetter on the denial of the appeal, and that doctor didn’t specialize in proton therapy, let alone cancer. It was an OB-GYN.

Fearful that his cancer would spread more, Jones emailed Ambetter’s support department, hoping to break through to whatever human was on the other end. “You have the power to allow my child to have her daddy around for years to come,” he wrote.

When people actually fight prior authorization denials, they have a good shot at winning. ProPublica’s analysis found that more than half of Ambetter customers who contested their denials had them overturned. But the vast majority of the time, denials go uncontested. Only 7% of prior authorization denials by Ambetter were challenged last year, the analysis found.

Marketplace plan holders told ProPublica that they didn’t appeal because they didn’t know about their rights or how to navigate the process. Insurance experts and advocates say that patience and persistence are required to fight a denial.

Ambetter Customers Have a Good Shot at Overturning Their Denials. Few of Them Try. Most prior authorization denials are never appealed. More often than not, Ambetter customers who appeal get approved after going through a complex process. Source: ProPublica analysis of 2025 prior authorization disclosures from AuthDenied and insurance companies, including 21 Ambetter plans and 93 other plans. Figures from Wee People by ProPublica and Alberto Cairo. Brandon roberts/propublica

On the other side of metro Atlanta from Jones, 48-year-old artist Travis Christopher was trying to get treatment for his liver cancer last year. After getting so sick that he left his job — and lost the insurance that came with it — he bought an Ambetter plan on the marketplace.

It covered a specialized treatment by his oncologist, who placed a wire of irradiated beads in his liver to precisely target his tumor. But to know if the radiation worked, his oncologist needed CT scans.

Ambetter denied three different requests for prior authorization for the scans. After a month of delays, Christopher complained to his state senator, saying that he was “stuck waiting until Ambetter decides whether or not I live or die.” The state senator passed it along to Georgia’s insurance commissioner. Soon after, Ambetter overturned the denial and agreed to cover the care.

Every day of delay can increase the odds that cancer spreads. No one can say how much the wait affected Christopher’s prognosis. What is certain is that Christopher’s health got worse in the months ahead. He died this past winter, shortly after his daughter was born.

Travis Christopher complained to his state senator that Ambetter had denied three requests for cancer scans. Courtesy of the Christopher family

Jones was able to get care in time. Like Christopher, he worked to draw attention to Ambetter’s denial. He contacted local journalists, wrote to the office of the U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, a Democrat, and filed a complaint with Georgia’s insurance commissioner. In late June, after getting in touch with staffers in both officials’ offices, Jones received a call from Emory Healthcare: Their oncologists were ready to start.

Ambetter had decided to reverse its denial.

Over the course of his nearly 40 rounds of proton therapy, Jones realized that he wanted others to know the importance of fighting back. So he granted permission to Ossoff to publish what had happened in a report on prior authorization denials. In a statement to ProPublica, Ossoff said that he has “heard from too many Georgians who get a cancer diagnosis, and then instead of being free to fight their cancer, they have to fight their insurance company.”

“We need to ban health insurance companies from denying or delaying needed health care,” Ossoff said in the statement.

Several months later, Jones stood in the lobby of Emory’s cancer center. Surrounded by his family and friends, he rang a ceremonial bell hanging on the wall, marking the end of his treatment.

It was only after he was in remission that Jones would begin to see just how much his complaint had mattered.

With Jones’ permission, ProPublica obtained records this month that shed light on why Ambetter changed its decision about the proton therapy. The records include a letter Ambetter sent to Georgia’s insurance commissioner’s office that explained the rationale for each of its denials. In the letter, the insurer wrote that it had decided, two days after Jones filed his complaint, to consult clinical guidelines used by America’s leading oncologists in determining how to proceed with covering his treatment. Ambetter previously had relied on a more restrictive guideline from a contractor that handles its prior authorization requests for cancer treatment.

“Why wasn’t that their guideline in the first place?” Jones said. “Why does it take being a squeaky wheel to have them change their mind?”

Jones at his drafting table in his art studio at home this month. He is a visual artist as well as a performer and percussion teacher. Matt Odom for ProPublica

In June 2025, following a meeting with U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Centene and other large insurers promised to reduce the volume of medical services subject to prior authorization. Centene has since touted “measurable progress” toward fulfilling that promise. The company didn’t answer ProPublica’s questions about whether Ambetter’s prior authorization use has gone down this year.

But insurance experts, consumer advocates and lawmakers question how far those promises go.

Wendell Potter, a former Cigna executive turned consumer advocate, recently wrote that these commitments rely on “an impressive-sounding number to mislead.” For instance, he said that UnitedHealthcare promised a 30% drop in prior authorization requirements, but only 2% of covered medical services are eligible for the more relaxed requirements. (UnitedHealthcare spokesperson Eric Hausman told ProPublica that the insurer has been “transparent” about its efforts to reduce the use of prior authorization and has already enacted some of them.)

Brit Vanneman, a staff attorney for the National Health Law Program, wrote that these commitments “may simply be a strategic attempt to deflect growing public criticism” regarding prior authorization.

“The commitments are vague,” Vanneman told ProPublica. “There’s a lot of fluff.”

What isn’t vague: the continued impact of prior authorization denials since the industry’s pledge.

“I still do not have a CT scan scheduled, and am stuck waiting until Ambetter decides whether or not I live or die.” Travis Christopher, in an email to his state senator in September 2025

Two women got their denials overturned by Ambetter only after posting about them on social media. One, a Florida mother, told ProPublica she bought an Ambetter plan because her previous insurer stopped covering autism therapy for her 6-year-old son. The Ambetter plan she chose had covered other children seen by the providers who’d treated her son for the past two years. But Ambetter denied the request for his treatment this year, and her son’s care was put on pause.

The other, a Kansas woman, said Ambetter denied a drug infusion to treat her Crohn’s disease last year. She said this was shocking to her, since for the previous two years Ambetter had covered the infusion, which worked better for her than anything else she tried.

Both women’s social media posts prompted Ambetter reps to reach out to them directly, saying they wanted to address their problems. And indeed, the ordered treatments were provided.

Felicia wasn’t as fortunate. After Ambetter’s CEO expressed sympathy and encouraged her to fight for her obesity treatment, she moved forward with the final step in the process: asking an independent company to review her appeal.

At that point, Felicia had spent two years on three different weight-loss drugs that were covered by Ambetter, including the popular GLP-1 drug Ozempic. But those drugs had caused side effects, such as insomnia and migraines. When she was prescribed samples of tirzepatide, another GLP-1, by her doctor in 2023, everything finally clicked: She lost a significant amount of weight over two months without any side effects.

But Ambetter was not willing to cover Zepbound, the tirzepatide her doctor prescribed.

As a way to keep costs down, health insurers tend to deny requests for GLP-1s not listed on their formularies. When that happens, a customer can appeal and seek a formulary exception.

In September 2024, she asked her endocrinologist to support her appeal. He explained in a letter that a denial of this particular GLP-1 “could significantly hinder her progress and potentially lead to worsening of her condition, which could result in more intensive and costly interventions in the future.” As he saw it, this GLP-1 was “the most appropriate and potentially life-saving medication,” especially given Felicia’s other overlapping medical conditions.

But that November, the company overseeing the independent review declined to consider her appeal, writing that an appeal involving a medication that wasn’t on a health plan’s approved drug list was “outside of our scope of review.” In other words, Felicia had hit a dead end.

Felicia has continued struggling with obesity ever since the Zepbound denial. She’s also experienced worsening symptoms for several other chronic conditions, including persistent migraines. Felicia said she has nine each month on average, and medical experts say that obesity is a strong risk factor for migraines. But Ambetter has denied prior authorization for numerous migraine medications prescribed by her doctors.

Ambetter is the only insurance Felicia had ever bought. By this fall, she had become so fed up with the denials that she contacted an insurance broker to help her find another marketplace plan during open enrollment. But the quotes she received for various plans were either much higher than Ambetter’s or didn’t provide access to her doctors. If she wanted to clear the hurdles she’d faced, the cost would be far more than she could possibly afford.

It left her with a sinking feeling: Ambetter might be her only viable option.