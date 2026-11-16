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Chicago’s finances have long been strained by soaring pension expenses, spiraling personnel costs and a massive amount of debt. Budget deficits and financial crises now arrive with regularity, as city leaders face crucial decisions on how to dig out of this financial mess.

The track record of decision-making within City Hall suggests that avoiding hard choices for expediency leads to trouble.

The city must spend billions every year from its main account — known as its corporate fund — to keep current on the $55 billion it owes to banks and its pension funds. The debt consists of $19 billion in loan payments that must be repaid by revenue from property and sales taxes as well as $36 billion to ensure former employees get retirement benefits. The city also borrows money to make improvements to its water and sewer systems and to fund operations at its airports, but that debt is repaid with fees, not money from the corporate fund.

Here are three of the big decisions Chicago officials have made over the years that dug the city into such a massive financial hole.

Pension Holiday Snowballs Into Peril

In 2000, the city’s pensions were 85% funded, which meant the funds could easily pay benefits to employees as they retired, records show. But a series of decisions in both Chicago and the Illinois capital of Springfield unraveled that strong position, leading to the current mountain of $36.4 billion in pension debt.

First, the twin blows of the “dot-com” bubble bursting in 2000 and the Great Recession in 2007 wiped out nearly $16 billion from those funds.

Around the same time came a self-inflicted blow. In 2005, the state legislature, at the request of then Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley, passed legislation allowing the city to contribute less every year than what was actually needed to pay retirees.

As a result, in 2006 and 2007, Daley was able to stop making annual contributions to four pension funds for police officers, firefighters, laborers and municipal employees. He received near-unanimous support from the Chicago City Council. Daley, who was mayor from 1989 through 2011, declined to comment for this story.

Former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley in 2006 Julio Cortez/AP

Daley’s “pension holiday” meant the city could balance its budget without a politically perilous property tax hike. But that maneuver laid the foundation of the current pension crisis facing the city.

In 2010, having seen the financial fallout from the pension legislation, state legislators passed a law that banned city officials from taking another pension holiday by setting a firm schedule for the city to pay back its skipped payments — no excuses allowed.

Two of Chicago’s pension funds must be funded at a 90% level by 2055, with the other two hitting that mark by 2058, according to state law. This requirement caused a spike in the city’s annual payments.

Trying to ease Chicago’s snowballing pension burdens, lawmakers passed a new measure reducing the retirement benefits offered to state employees who began work on or after January 1, 2011.

But that revised law touched off a new set of problems. The well-intentioned effort to reduce costs actually reduced pension benefits too drastically. Under federal law, public sector pension funds must pay workers no less than what they would have earned if they paid into Social Security.

In 2021 and 2025, lawmakers agreed to change the law and ensure that first responders — police and firefighters — in Illinois are paid at least the minimum required by law.

Fixing those funds will cost Chicago an additional $11 billion to get to the 90% funded level required by state law over the next three decades, according to city projections. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the legislation over the objections of city officials.

Long-Term Lease, Long-Lasting Regrets

Facing big deficits in 2008 in the wake of the Great Recession, Daley and the City Council found what they thought was a creative solution to the city’s financial woes.

They would lease the city’s parking meters to a conglomerate of investment funds for 75 years in return for $1.5 billion up front. That massive influx of cash meant no one had to make any hard decisions to fill the city’s budget gap and avoid a politically unpopular property tax increase.

A Chicago resident feeds a new parking meter in 2009. The city privatized its parking meters in a $1.1 billion, 75-year deal as a way to get a cash infusion. Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

But the deal ended up a loser both politically and financially.

The new owners of the meters immediately jacked up the cost to park, infuriating residents. In a matter of months, members of the City Council began regretting their votes, and Daley announced he would not run for reelection.

By 2025, the city’s meters generated $2.2 billion in revenue for the investors, with another 58 years still left on the lease.

The city considered buying the parking meters back this year, but Mayor Brandon Johnson told reporters “the final purchase price was far too high.” The city would have had to borrow billions to finance the $3.2 billion purchase.

Elected officials across the political spectrum agree that the city would have been much better off raising property taxes instead of leasing the parking meters in 2008.

But even as the gap between the city’s revenues and its expenses continues to widen, property tax hikes remain the third rail of Chicago politics.

Chicagoans’ property taxes last jumped in 2021, when former Mayor Lori Lightfoot raised them by $93.9 million and passed a budget that automatically hiked property taxes to keep pace with inflation.

Johnson campaigned against those automatic property tax increases, forcing Lightfoot to drop a proposal to hike taxes by $42.7 million in 2023, just months before she lost her bid for reelection.

The automatic property tax hike was eliminated, even though it could have prevented the city’s credit rating from being downgraded repeatedly and significantly reduced the annual budget gaps.

In a postscript to the parking meter debacle, Chicago Parking Meters LLC sold the meters contract earlier this year to an investment firm, triggering a one-time payment to the city of $75 million. The City Council and Johnson then battled over how best to use that money for pension costs, creating a temporary hole in the 2027 city budget.

The Financial Toll of Police Misconduct

The 2014 police murder of 17-year-old Laquan McDonald changed nearly every aspect of City Hall politics around policing. Despite decades of scandals, misconduct and brutality, the Police Department had managed to fend off reform. But that ended with McDonald’s death, even as city leaders continued to fear a backlash from residents concerned about crime rates and a politically powerful police union.

After a massive outcry greeted footage of McDonald getting shot 16 times while he walked away from officers, the federal government launched a probe that in 2017 found ample evidence that the department ​​routinely violated the constitutional rights of Black and Latino Chicagoans.

People react outside of City Hall in 2018 after a jury convicted former Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke of second-degree murder in the 2014 shooting of teenager Laquan McDonald. Matt Marton/AP

In 2019, the Chicago Police Department agreed — under the oversight of a federal judge — to change the way officers are trained, supervised and disciplined. In taking so long to address a pernicious problem, a succession of city leaders set up Chicago for a huge financial hit.

The true scope of police misconduct and what it will cost the city is only now becoming clear.

From 2019 to 2025, as the city scrambled to fill budget holes, it agreed to pay nearly $730 million to resolve lawsuits alleging officers committed a wide range of misconduct, according to a WTTW News analysis of city records. The most expensive cases involve wrongful convictions that sent Chicagoans now declared innocent to prison for decades, as well as botched raids and police pursuits that violated CPD policy and led to injuries, according to that analysis.

In 2026 alone, Chicago has spent more than $277 million to resolve lawsuits alleging police misconduct, records show. That includes nearly $100 million to resolve 90 lawsuits filed by people who allege they were wrongfully implicated based on evidence gathered by former Sgt. Ronald Watts, who was convicted in 2013 of taking bribes. He has denied wrongdoing.

Johnson has urged the City Council to borrow an additional $481 million to cover the costs of resolving more lawsuits, with $260.8 million earmarked for 17 people wrongfully convicted based on evidence developed by former Chicago police Detective Reynaldo Guevara. A judge determined Guevara told “bald-faced lies” while under oath in 2017, a fact that will be presented to any jury asked to determine whether the city should be held accountable for claims of misconduct. He has repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to incriminate himself when pressed to testify in civil cases.

Another 25 lawsuits naming Guevara remain pending.

Guevara is now one of the most notorious members of the Chicago Police Department, costing taxpayers more than any other officer, including former Cmdr. Jon Burge, who tortured and beat more than 100 Black men from the 1970s to the 1990s, city officials have acknowledged.

Records show that Guevara, who retired from CPD in 2005 and lives in Texas, collects an annual payout of $91,000 from the city’s depleted police pension fund.