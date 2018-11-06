Several Chicago poll sites didn’t open on time, so election officials are asking a judge to keep them open later. Also, some voters reported not receiving the second page of their ballots.
Illinois via NBC Chicago
Chicago Election Officials Will Ask to Extend Poll Hours After Late Openings
Election Trends Map
About Electionland
Electionland is a coalition of newsrooms around the country that are covering problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2018 elections.
Questions? Read our FAQ.
Follow Electionland
More Election Tools
The User’s Guide to Democracy
Congress works for you. Here’s how to be a better boss.
Election DataBot
There are a thousand stories in every political campaign. Use this to find them.
Facebook Political Ad Collector
Search and see how political advertisers target you.
Represent
See what your representatives in Congress say and do.
ProPublica on IFTTT
Do more with ProPublica data and automated notifications.