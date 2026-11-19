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Reporting Highlights Hidden Costs: Insurers have denied payments and filed suspect claims for reimbursement in a federal system designed to care for civilian contractors wounded in the wars on terror.

Insurers have denied payments and filed suspect claims for reimbursement in a federal system designed to care for civilian contractors wounded in the wars on terror. Fraudulent Documents: Judges have accused workers’ attorneys of filing fake medical records in compensation disputes with insurance companies.

Judges have accused workers’ attorneys of filing fake medical records in compensation disputes with insurance companies. No Accountability: An internal Labor Department memo details the agency’s inability to police fraud. One former top official says up to $150 million per year is at risk. These highlights were written by the reporters and editors who worked on this story.

It was supposed to be a safety net for the workers who helped the United States fight its wars — a federal program that provided healthcare and financial support to the employees of government contractors injured or killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Instead, a handful of America’s insurance companies have become its biggest beneficiaries. While reaping billions in government payments, they have delayed care for legitimate injuries and received reimbursements for fraudulent claims, a ProPublica investigation found.

Over the past decade, American taxpayers have paid nearly $5 billion to insurers through the obscure program, which the government itself has described as “ripe for potential fraud or, at the very least, gamesmanship for profit,” according to an internal memo ProPublica obtained.

Nobody knows the true amount of misspent money. The official who oversaw the program under the Biden administration estimated that between $100 to $150 million is being wasted annually. The money has poured from a forgotten system for forgotten people who suffered forgotten injuries and deaths in America’s wars.

It would be difficult to find another federal program with more incentives for graft and fewer controls to prevent it, the investigation found.

The Labor Department has proven incapable of policing the program. No standards exist to determine whether an insurer has asked for excessive or unreasonable payments. The department’s computer system is so dysfunctional it can’t issue fines. Until recently, federal examiners relied on decades-old CD-ROM technology to process thousands of reimbursement requests. An effort to hire experts to investigate insurance industry books failed.

The agency also created the opportunity for abuse, the ProPublica investigation found. After lobbying by industry executives, officials loosened the rules for documenting PTSD cases in 2018. The change spurred a wave of questionable claims by workers and suspect payments to insurers, according to industry insiders. Reimbursements to insurance companies more than tripled after the decision, reaching nearly $1 billion through September 2026.

Former Labor officials admit that the agency does not possess the expertise or employees to oversee the money flowing to insurers. “You can’t look under the covers. You just had to pay,” one former senior manager at the agency said.

At issue is a workers’ compensation program for civilians deployed to war zones. In recent conflicts, the U.S. has supplemented its armed forces with hundreds of thousands of workers from across the world to provide security, maintain weapons systems and supply troops with food, housing and transportation. Without them, military officials say, it would be all but impossible for America to go to war.

To protect their workforce, contractors purchase private insurance that the government pays for as part of the bid. When an employee is injured, the insurers cover the cost of medical treatments and lost wages. If a worker dies, they pay benefits to survivors.

But there is a significant exception. If the injury or death is a result of hostilities — as opposed to an ordinary workplace accident like slipping on a wet floor — the U.S. government reimburses the insurance company for the claim. It also adds a handling fee.

Some insurance companies have used this exception to exploit the system in several ways, ProPublica’s investigation found. In many instances, they have settled dubious claims quickly, with little or no investigation, assured that they will receive reimbursement from the government, according to the Labor Department’s internal memo. It’s a churn strategy — cycle cases fast, get paid fast.

Then there’s the opposite tack. Insurers will fight workers in courts for years, racking up expenses as they do so. If they decide to settle the claim, they are able to turn to the Labor Department and report that the injury they sought to deny is in fact authentic. They can then seek reimbursement from the government by asserting that the employee suffered an injury related to hostilities, according to department records. Put bluntly: Insurers change their stories and get paid when they do it.

ProPublica uncovered additional abuses during its investigation, which is based on interviews with scores of current and former federal employees, insurance industry insiders, attorneys for workers and insurers, and civilian employees, along with internal memos, corporate documents and tens of thousands of pages of records obtained through court filings and the Freedom of Information Act.

In at least one case, the federal government reimbursed an insurance company for so-called medical expenses that had nothing to do with treating a wounded worker. The insurer received more than $24,000 for “medical” fees that included the cost of hand-delivering records to the insurer’s hired doctor and deposing one of its paid experts. The miscategorization — approved by the Labor Department — allowed the insurer to also collect handling fees on those expenses, adding another $25,000 that it was not entitled to receive, according to department regulations.

Since 2014, four large insurance companies have benefited the most from the system. American International Group, or AIG, has received more than $1 billion, CNA Financial Corp. more than $740 million, Starr insurance more than $730 million and Allied World more than $350 million, according to a ProPublica analysis based on Labor Department records. None of the companies has been accused of wrongdoing.

These are hidden costs of the United States’ wars on terror. They are reported here for the first time.

“Lacks Safeguards”

The Labor Department has been on notice about failures in the Defense Base Act program for years. It was the focus of a 2009 ProPublica investigation that prompted congressional hearings. The Pentagon and other agencies documented profiteering by the insurance industry. A senior official at the time acknowledged “systemic problems.”

The agency worked with Congress and the White House on initiatives to fix the system. The central idea: have the federal government — rather than insurance companies — pay for benefits for injured workers, just as it did for its own employees. In the industry, this is called self-insurance, and it is generally cheaper than using private insurers. Legislation introduced by Democrats in 2013 died in committee. A similar initiative pushed by President Barack Obama’s administration was never adopted by Congress. With the wars drawing to a close, the urgency to fix the system disappeared.

The problems, however, did not. As the wars continued through Democratic and Republican administrations, workers kept filing claims. Cases piled up. Court battles began to take years to resolve. Workers suffered without care. Insurers collected more and more reimbursements for those injured in battle.

By the time President Joe Biden appointed Chris Godfrey to oversee the program in 2021, it had turned into a classic example of a Washington phenomenon: an out-of-sight, out-of-mind bureaucracy, impervious to reform and susceptible to corruption.

Godfrey ordered an internal review that resulted in the memo that was obtained by ProPublica after the Labor Department declined to release it. The 25-page document is an indictment of the agency’s incompetence and apathy. One sentence after another details a system vulnerable to abuse:

“The process still lacks safeguards in some areas.”



“Questionable medical evidence is often overlooked.”



“Minimal investigation by insurers during the course of … litigation has become standard practice.”

The memo said it was “unlikely” that there was an “abundance of actual fraud.” But it also acknowledged the agency had little evidence to back up this assessment.

For his part, Godfrey concluded that as much as 10% to 15% of the money paid to insurers could be the result of graft, overbilling or other improper causes — an amount equivalent to “upwards of a hundred million a year.” He said the Biden administration’s attempts to reform the system ran into an entrenched bureaucracy that appeared captured by the insurance industry.

“We just ran out of time. It was all slow-walked,” he said. “The agency should be doing their job to adequately police the reimbursement requests rather than just open the checkbook to insurance companies.”

Insurance carriers contacted by ProPublica did not provide answers to detailed questions.

In a statement, Starr said it has “consistently endeavored to process all legitimate and proper claims in a timely manner and to administer these important programs in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in accordance with its fiduciary responsibility to American taxpayers.” The insurer noted that all its reimbursements were approved by the Labor Department.

AIG said in a statement that the company “adheres to the Department of Labor’s requirements and guidelines.”

Allied World and CNA declined to comment. (CNA is ProPublica’s media insurance provider.)

Insurers have also argued that they are losing money on the system. It sometimes takes years for the Labor Department to pay out reimbursements. In the meantime, the insurance companies are responsible for paying for healthcare and disability benefits out of their own pockets. This amounts to an interest-free loan to the government, they say.

Typically, insurers make money by investing premiums and other assets — a primary source of income for the industry. The department’s delays in providing reimbursements were “depriving carriers of investment income and imposing a significant economic burden on their business,” Starr said in its statement.

David A. O’Brien, a spokesperson for the Labor Department, issued a written statement in response to questions.

He said “constraints” limited the agency’s oversight abilities, pointing to the decades-old laws governing the system and more recent court decisions. O’Brien noted that the sharp increase in reimbursements to insurers had occurred under former President Joe Biden.

“The Trump Administration, particularly at the Department of Labor, is taking steps to increase oversight of the program to address potential waste, fraud, and abuse,” O’Brien said. However, he said that “substantive reform” to improve the system would take an act of Congress.

In August, a government fraud task force headed by Vice President JD Vance said President Donald Trump’s administration had “stopped” $11.8 billion in fraudulent payments from across the Labor Department. O’Brien did not respond to questions about whether that figure included reimbursements to insurers for paying out on fraudulent claims. Nor did he specify how the agency had increased its oversight.

The Safety Net

For decades, the U.S. military has relied upon civilians working for government contractors to help wage the nation’s battles. The rationale, while controversial, is straightforward: Contractors cost less and free up troops to focus on combat. The Pentagon gets more bang for its buck.

Although rarely acknowledged in public, the military’s use of civilian contractors has another advantage. It hides the full human toll of war. The official count of U.S. troops who lost their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan is just over 7,000. Not included in that figure are about 3,600 civilian workers who died in the conflicts.

The contract workers were not soldiers, sailors, aviators or Marines. They could not be ordered into combat. Many were highly paid. They were able to quit their jobs and return home.

However, if the workers’ compensation system doesn’t reliably deliver care and benefits, it puts at risk the government’s ability to send civilians into war zones and raises fundamental questions about America’s chosen method of fighting conflicts. Without knowing they have insurance to cover their injuries or make payments to their loved ones if they die, contractors will be less likely to sign up for jobs — or will ask for far more money to go.

An insurance safety net “is essential for ensuring companies are able to operate in these dangerous environments cost effectively and with the risks to personnel properly addressed,” said Doug Brooks, president emeritus of International Stability Operations Association, which represents federal contractors who work in conflict settings. “It’s important to have this in place for everybody.”

The case of Arbesa Zeqa shows how a system designed for workers can benefit insurers. An insurance carrier fought Zeqa’s claim for years, denying her payments for doctors’ care and lost earnings. But in the end, the carrier switched positions, winning more money from the government than it paid out to Zeqa.

A restaurant worker from Kosovo, Zeqa got a job in February 2020 as a cook in Afghanistan for a U.S. military contractor. The 23-year-old worked at Bagram Airfield, a major American military base constantly attacked by insurgents during her 15 months there. When Zeqa returned home in May 2021, she told family that she felt like a different person. She reported she had trouble concentrating, was sleeping poorly and was suffering from nightmares and headaches. Doctors in Kosovo diagnosed her with PTSD, the psychological injury caused by highly traumatic events that results in symptoms like mood disorders, memory problems and flashbacks.

Zeqa filed a claim with the contractor’s insurance carrier, Starr. The company challenged her claim in a Labor Department administrative court. It hired a neuropsychologist who disagreed with Zeqa’s physicians. “The current evaluation did not support a psychological condition,” the doctor wrote. After almost two years, Starr settled Zeqa’s workers’ compensation request for $210,000 — a total designed to cover treatments for PTSD and other medical conditions throughout her life and earnings lost because of her disabilities.

Whatever doubts Starr harbored about Zeqa’s injuries vanished when the company applied to the Labor Department for reimbursement for her care. Now Starr asserted that Zeqa was, indeed, a victim of “violent attacks directed towards the United States and its allies.”

“As a consequence of these insurgent attacks, Claimant developed post-traumatic stress disorder,” the company wrote to the agency in December 2023. The application made no mention of the contrary conclusions of Starr’s doctors — although their findings are referred to in the 494 pages of documentation that accompanied it.

The reimbursement was justified because Zeqa’s “psychological injury arose from exposures to war-risk hazards,” Starr told the Labor Department.

Five months later, the agency cut a check to the company for the full amount requested: $269,287.15. It covered most of Zeqa’s settlement but also the work done to discredit her diagnosis — more than $40,000 in fees for Starr’s attorneys, doctors and a private investigator sent to surveil her in Kosovo. The money also paid for Zeqa’s attorney and included a handling fee of $24,857.78.

Such contradictory positions by insurance companies are not illegal — they are allowed by regulations and signed off on by Labor officials.

Insurance companies are “manipulating the system for profit from the government. Period,” said Jon Robinson, an attorney who now represents Zeqa. “They’re getting away with it because they can.”

In a statement, Starr declined to comment on any person’s claims, citing privacy concerns.

However, the company said it had a responsibility to taxpayers that “requires Starr to carefully evaluate each claim based on its individual facts, apply appropriate expertise, and ensure claims are handled reasonably and fairly before they are submitted to the U.S. Department of Labor for final approval and reimbursement.”

The System

The workers’ compensation system for contractors traces back to the first hours of World War II.

After bombing Pearl Harbor, Japanese forces attacked the tiny Pacific outpost of Wake Island, where about 1,200 civilians were building a military base under a defense contract. They and a vastly outnumbered contingent of U.S. Marines defended the atoll. When it fell two weeks later, the Japanese shipped almost everyone to POW camps. About 100 civilians remained as forced labor, all of whom were executed by the Japanese when the U.S. Navy attacked the island in October 1943. In total, more than 150 contractors from Wake Island were killed or died in prison camps.

The experience was one of many that drove the creation and expansion of a safety net for war zone workers. Congress passed a law called the Defense Base Act, which required companies that contract with the government to purchase workers’ compensation policies for employees overseas.

Insurers, however, balked at providing such policies given the risk of expensive catastrophic injuries on the battlefield. Covering the care of an employee hurt by a fall off a ladder was one thing; paying out for a planeload of workers shot down by enemy fire was entirely different.

To address the concerns, Congress passed a companion measure, the War Hazards Compensation Act. Under that law, the federal government agreed to repay the insurance companies for the costs of any contractor injured or killed due to a hostile act, leaving the insurers responsible only for typical workplace injuries.

The two laws worked in tandem. They were meant to provide benefits for contract workers abroad while keeping premiums low. With the government absorbing the risk of combat injuries and fatalities, insurance costs would in theory be roughly the same for a construction site in New York as on Wake Island. The system grew to cover nearly everyone at work abroad on a U.S. government contract, whether American or foreign, in a war zone or not.

After the war, the system existed as a small government program housed in a corner of the Labor Department. The conflict in Vietnam brought a surge of claims. But for decades after, only a few hundred were filed a year. Then the U.S. invaded Afghanistan and Iraq.

During the wars, civilian workers frequently made up half the Defense Department’s presence on the ground. They were injured or killed in roadside bombings, missile attacks and assaults by insurgents. Many reported suffering from PTSD.

Once an employee of a government contractor is injured, the system is supposed to work like this: A claim is filed with the insurance carrier to receive payment for healthcare and for any compensation lost due to the incident. In case of death, insurers pay benefits to the employee’s survivors.

Insurance companies can challenge claims in administrative courts overseen by Labor Department judges. This can throw the worker into a legal process that often goes on for years. Insurers say they contest 10% to 15% of claims.

When insurers apply for reimbursement for war-related injuries or deaths, they must take “reasonable measures” to make sure the claim is not fraudulent — a standard that is not further defined. They have to submit detailed receipts. Submissions routinely balloon to more than a thousand pages. A handful of specialized department examiners make a final decision on whether and how much to pay.

How War Hazards Claims Play Out Say a worker named Samantha takes a job driving trucks in Iraq for a government contractor. The job comes with a special type of workers’ compensation insurance designed specifically to protect civilian workers deployed to war zones. As part of the price of the contract, the government funds private insurance companies to cover these civilian workers. This policy guarantees that the costs of medical bills and lost wages are paid if a worker gets injured on the job. During a routine delivery, a roadside bomb explodes dangerously close to Samantha’s convoy. Although she survives without physical injuries, the event traumatizes her. Unable to drive or concentrate, Samantha quits her job, returns home and sees a doctor. She is diagnosed with PTSD. Samantha notifies her employer about her diagnosis. This officially opens her workers’ compensation claim, leaving the insurance company to decide if it will pay. The insurance company doesn't automatically pay up; insurers often dispute or deny these claims entirely. Workers like Samantha can spend months or even years fighting the company to get the support they need. Eventually, most disputes end in a settlement where the insurer agrees to pay the worker a final lump sum for their injury and lost earnings. Once Samantha receives this money, her involvement in the legal process is done. Since Samantha was injured in combat, the government reimburses the insurer for her healthcare expenses and lost wages, with an extra 15% added for the cost of handling the claim. Legal fees incurred in fighting the claim are also reimbursed.

The act allows for repayment of almost everything involved with a claim. Doctor bills and therapy charges. Hospital stays. Medications. Prosthetic devices. Money paid out for income lost due to injury or disability. Funeral expenses.

Insurance companies also receive reimbursement for legal expenses spent in fighting claims: lawyers, expert witnesses, private surveillance, translators and transcribers, transportation fees and hotel stays. The worker’s attorney fees are also included in the reimbursements. Attorneys on both sides routinely charge more than $300 an hour, records show.

As a final part of the reimbursement, Labor officials add the handling fee — up to 15% of the money the insurer spent on healthcare and lost wage payments.

Insurers and their defenders say the money pays for the costs they incur in funding benefits for months and in some cases years while waiting for the government to pay them back. But to worker advocates and attorneys, the fee seems unnecessary: Why does the government need to add to a fully reimbursed claim? Some worry that it incentivizes insurers to drag cases out longer.

“It’s a free lunch,” said Mark Reinhalter, a former Labor Department attorney who specialized in Defense Base Act law during his three decades at the agency.

“Way More to Come”

Although the U.S. ceased major operations in Iraq in 2011 and in Afghanistan in 2014, reimbursements have climbed dramatically in the past few years. The reason is partly due to the nature of the business and partly due to pressure from the insurance industry.

Workers’ compensation is frequently described as insurance with a “long tail” — meaning that claims roll in for decades as severe injuries need ongoing treatment or workers develop diseases such as cancer from occupational exposure.

That’s not usually a problem if companies keep buying policies. But that’s not what happened with war zone insurance. As the conflicts died down, the government stopped hiring contractors and the market evaporated. For the carriers, that meant no more premiums coming in even as workers from those wars continued to file claims.

This was especially true for civilians hired from foreign countries, many of whom did not initially know they could get compensation for injuries. Over the years, word spread. Worker attorneys advertised on airline seat backs on flights to and from the war zones. Nonprofit organizations held seminars. Guards, cooks and truck drivers used social media to raise awareness of the program in places like Uganda, the Philippines and other impoverished countries from which government contractors sourced cheap labor.

Both Starr and AIG noted that in recent years they have made payments on thousands of claims submitted by workers employed by companies that have long ceased paying premiums.

War Hazard Payments Have Jumped to Almost $1 Billion Source: Department of Labor’s Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs and Office of Inspector General

Starr said it has handled more than 32,500 claims, 24,500 of which arose following the Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021. AIG said it had received 5,000 new claims this year from workers covered by policies dating back to 2015 or earlier.

Industry insiders said the business’s long tail has resulted in insurance companies losing money over the long term. With dramatically fewer premiums coming in, reimbursements became more financially important. Records show that insurer applications to the Labor Department for repayments under the war hazards act increased eightfold between 2018 and 2024, from about a thousand to more than 8,000.

“There’s way more to come, to be honest,” Reinhalter said. “We’ll likely see continuous increases over the next 20 years or so.”

Old Friends

This spring, at a four-star hotel in New Orleans overlooking the Mississippi River, a group of old friends and colleagues gathered for a conference. The war zone workers’ compensation community is a tightly knit group. Labor Department officials, insurance company executives, brokers and attorneys — many have known one another for decades. And many have worked at different times for the government, the insurance industry or legal firms on either side of disputes.

The conference is an annual gathering of the tribe. Opposing attorneys settle scores of cases in mass arbitrations that happen in hotel meeting rooms. Industry players from all sides connect at charity golf tournaments and catered events.

“This is a very small business,” said Keith Flicker, an attorney who has represented insurance companies in disputes with workers for more than 40 years.

In 2018, Flicker and others in the industry grew concerned that the Labor Department was taking too long to reimburse insurers for combat-related injuries and deaths and that the agency’s claims examiners were too strict in approving payments.

Flicker had a stake in the issue. One of the things his firm did on behalf of insurance companies was to apply for repayments from the Labor Department. Flicker’s firm’s website boasts that it “leads the industry in effecting recoveries” under the war hazards act.

The money involved was significant. Some of the larger insurers were awaiting reimbursement on hundreds of millions of dollars in claims that they had already paid out, according to interviews and documents.

The biggest issue surrounded reimbursements for claims involving cumulative PTSD, a form of the illness that occurs because of exposure to a series of traumatic events, rather than a single incident. Department examiners were asking the insurers for detailed evidence — information that the insurers found difficult to produce for workers filing claims for attacks that had happened in the chaos of a war zone, years in the past.

Flicker connected insurance companies with Labor officials, urging them to meet. Karen Colonna, then a senior vice president for Allied World, told the agency that the failure to pay out such claims would lead insurers to cancel policies — imperiling the government’s future ability to hire workers willing to go abroad.

In an email, Colonna predicted premium rates “will materially increase and, with certainty, will likely lead to carriers limiting coverage in war zone areas.” Allied World and Colonna declined to comment on the email, which was obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.

The pressure worked. In June 2018, the agency issued new guidance for Labor examiners. Bulletin 18-03 removed the necessity for evidence that tied a worker’s PTSD to a specific incident. Insurers only needed to demonstrate that the employee had been present in an area that insurgents had attacked at some point.

Nor did applications require a “lengthy analysis” of the cause of the condition. A doctor’s “affirmative statement” was enough to prove that the stressful environment had resulted in PTSD. The department also tripled to 18 the number of examiners reviewing claims.

The changes unleashed a flood of money for insurers.

Annual payments soared from $242 million in 2018 to more than $915 million through September this year. The Labor Department had routinely reimbursed companies more than 90% of the amounts requested. By 2024, the figure had risen to almost 97%.

Almost all of the money went to pay for workers who reported suffering from PTSD. In 2024, 88% of all reimbursements to insurers involved psychological injuries.

Most of the Reimbursements Received by Insurance Companies Are Linked to PTSD Cases Source: Department of Labor internal memo

The change was significant enough for AIG to note in the 2018 annual report it filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission: The “expansion of the definition of reimbursable War Hazard claims by the US Government” had helped offset recent losses.

Still, insurers continued to complain. In 2024, Starr sent a “privileged and confidential” notice to the agency that it was suffering a “heavy financial burden” due to the “exceedingly slow reimbursement” of the firm’s war hazard claims.

Starr noted in its statement to ProPublica that the speed of payments continues to be a problem. It said the agency still owed it “hundreds of millions” of dollars in reimbursements. Labor’s “delays have resulted in Starr floating an enormous, interest-free loan to the U.S. Government, and depriving Starr the opportunity to earn interest income on these funds,” the company said.

“An Avalanche of PTSD Cases”

Insurance industry insiders said the new policy changed the business calculations for PTSD claims. Some insurers began to quickly settle disputed cases because the new standards meant the Labor Department was more likely to reimburse them.

Cases involving foreign workers were most affected — settlements were lower because their pay was lower. A carrier could spend $40,000 on lawyers and experts to litigate in the agency’s administrative courts with an uncertain chance of winning. Or it could settle for a similar amount and get reimbursed by the Labor Department — with the 15% handling fee in addition. Over the course of thousands of cases, the costs to taxpayers mounted rapidly.

Many of those PTSD cases were valid, but the insurance companies no longer had an incentive to fight claims that involved questionable medical findings. There was little chance the Labor Department would catch them. Settling made financial sense.

“What the client was adding in their head was the amount it would cost in my fees to prove that these cases were illegitimate,” said one former attorney who represented insurance companies. “Some very doubtful claims were settled.”

The carriers’ willingness to settle such cases fast acted as a market signal. As insurers stopped challenging PTSD cases, workers’ attorneys began inundating them with claims. In 2024 — more than a decade after the end of major combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan — insurers received more than 21,000 reports of injuries, up fivefold from 2018. PTSD claims rose from 21% of all cases in 2020 to 61% in 2024, many of them involving foreign workers, records show.

In some cases, administrative judges accused claimants’ attorneys of submitting fake documents to back up workers’ reports of harm.

“You started seeing an avalanche of PTSD cases coming. It was en masse,” said one insurance industry official. “The carriers’ response was, ‘Eh, it’s recoverable, we’ll just settle and get money back.’”

For cases with large sums at stake, carriers faced little downside by going to court. If they won at trial, they would not have to pay the worker. If a judge ruled in the worker’s favor, the insurance company could count on the war hazard program to cover its costs.

The result was an insurance battle that wasn’t a battle. Insurers could question the veracity of claims and withhold payments, but in doing so, they knew that if the courts found in favor of the injured worker, they’d get reimbursed, with the handling fee added on.

“If we win, great, and if we lose, War Hazard coverage is assured,” wrote Lawrence Postol, an attorney for AIG, in an email to an opposing lawyer. Postol declined to comment.

That kind of attitude worried Labor officials. The agency was concerned that carriers would engage in “rubber stamping” settlements on questionable claims because they “were playing with house money,” said one former Labor Department attorney.

The new policy had another perverse result. It was easier for an insurance company to get compensation for a PTSD case than it was for an injured worker to do so. Companies could deny and delay claims by requiring a contractor to prove that a specific stressful incident had caused PTSD. But the insurer had only to demonstrate the person had been on base during an attack.

A worker from North Macedonia, for example, was diagnosed with PTSD in 2019 after he returned from work in Afghanistan for Fluor, a logistics company that won billions of dollars in contracts to house and feed U.S. troops. During his three years in Afghanistan, insurgents repeatedly attacked his base. On one occasion, he said, a missile slammed into the ground about 50 yards from his sleeping quarters.

The worker, who did not want to be identified because of the stigma surrounding PTSD, filed a claim in November 2019 for compensation from Starr. The company rejected it.

Starr noted that the worker had cited “no specific incidents” that caused his PTSD. “There is no objective evidence to support a diagnosis of PTSD,” the doctor wrote. Despite its own expert’s doubts, Starr settled the worker’s claim in October 2022 for $200,000 — a figure that takes into account wages lost over the course of his life due to his disability.

When Starr applied to the Labor Department for repayment in March 2023, the company told a different story. The worker, the carrier averred, was a victim of PTSD — the result of the constant exposure to insurgent attacks. It cited the new policy, noting that the insurer “need not provide details” for Starr to receive reimbursement. In October 2023, the Labor Department paid Starr $230,800 for the worker’s claim.

In the end, it took the worker three years to receive compensation from Starr. The company got its money in seven months.

Flicker, who filed the reimbursement application for Starr, said that in such cases, there is a “viable dispute” over whether the worker suffered from PTSD. He noted that expert disagreements are included in the voluminous files sent to the Labor Department.

“We’re not hiding anything. It’s in the documents. The examiners can see what we’re submitting,” Flicker said.

Fluor did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

“Medical Payments”

After Lloreta Sefedini, a 36-year-old waitress, took a job in Afghanistan, her boss was killed in a suicide attack on the base where she worked. Another friend was killed while traveling in a convoy. She spent countless nights in bunkers during rocket attacks. She decided to return home in 2019, saying she felt burnt out and exhausted. A local doctor diagnosed her with PTSD.

In Sefedini’s case, her doctors and the insurance company’s doctors agreed that she was suffering from a psychological disorder — either anxiety, a sleep disorder or PTSD. In August 2022, more than three years after she filed her claim, Starr agreed to a settlement in which Sefedini received $275,000 for lost wages and medical benefits.

Starr applied to the Labor Department and received a reimbursement of $668,498.36. In addition to Sefedini’s settlement, the money included almost $210,000 for fees for her and the carrier’s attorneys and for the expenses of expert doctors, translators and private investigators.

But Starr got even more from the deal. The repayment included $24,345.54 in “medical payments” for Sefedini. Records show that virtually all that money was spent by Starr on the costs of defending the claim, including $664.14 for a subcontractor to attend a forensic examination of Sefedini, $421.71 to hand-deliver records to the insurance company’s psychiatrist and $1,715.79 for deposing the paid expert. In the end, the Labor Department applied the 15% handling fee to the healthcare expenses — almost none of which paid for treatment for Sefedini — and to other payments Starr made for Sefedini’s lost earnings. The result? An additional $24,857.78 for Starr.

Starr records indicate the charges were reviewed and found to be valid by the Labor Department. The agency did not comment on why it paid the reimbursement.

Sefedini’s example also demonstrates how court battles can extend for years, even when the injury to the worker appears to meet the requirements for a reimbursement.

As early as April 2020, Starr’s lawyers wrote a memo assessing the case. They noted that the company’s own doctors “unfortunately” agreed with Sefedini’s doctors that she had a psychological injury, weakening their ability to contest the claim. However, they said Sefedini “favorably” had established a strong case for reimbursement from the Labor Department by testifying about the constant violence she faced. The attorneys estimated the insurer had a 75% chance of receiving a war hazard payment.

The case ultimately continued for another two years, with Starr records showing lengthy disputes over the size of the settlement and the degree of Sefedini’s disability, plus long delays due to COVID-19. During that time, legal fees continued to mount — money ultimately paid by taxpayers.

“Dubious Claims”

In 2021, when he began overseeing the Office of Workers’ Compensation Programs, the small agency responsible for the Defense Base Act system, Chris Godfrey discovered that it was facing a giant bill. He watched as reimbursements to insurance companies jumped by hundreds of millions a year — far more than anyone had predicted.

“The war hazards reimbursements were a nightmare. They were ever-expanding,” said Godfrey, who previously had served as the head of Iowa’s state workers’ compensation system. “We had a lot of concern this was going to blow up in our face.”

During his tenure, the office attempted to modernize its computer system at a projected cost of $60 million. But it never functioned as designed. It was unable to even produce reports required by Congress. The new system was supposed to automatically penalize insurance carriers and contractors who failed to follow the rules. It didn’t work, and the agency had to suspend fines for companies that failed to promptly report employee injuries or deaths.

Godfrey ordered a review of the war hazards program in late 2022. By December 2024, a group of senior officials had drafted the 25-page memo that declared the system vulnerable to fraud or gamesmanship.

At the top of the officials’ concerns: the 2018 policy guidance that made it easier for an insurer to get reimbursements for PTSD claims. For the insurance companies to get repaid, the “burden of proof, particularly for psychological claims, is low,” one staffer noted in a comment.

Labor officials acknowledged that “business-savvy” insurers had stopped conducting thorough investigations because the agency was paying out war hazard reimbursements on “dubious claims” that relied upon “scant or unreliable evidence.”

“More and more often, we are seeing settlement applications with minimal medical documentation, little to no investigation, and negotiated amounts at what basically equates to a ‘market rate,’ where the case will likely be accepted” for war hazards reimbursement, the memo said.

The agency had no metrics to determine whether an expense filed by an insurance company was excessive. Examiners checked only to see if the application included an invoice documenting the payment. “There is not standard guidance regarding whether a particular expense or amount of expense is justified beyond whether payment was actually made,” one Labor Department official wrote in comments attached to the internal memo.

When it came to fixing the problems, however, the memo offered few solutions. Previous reform efforts had failed. Existing laws restrained the agency’s regulatory powers. Insurers would fight suggested reforms.

One idea was to apply “substantive scrutiny” to the reimbursement application. But officials rejected the proposal, writing in the memo, “Adding another layer of review would extend what is already a laborious process and likely result in fervent objection from carriers.”

Godfrey said he tried to take steps — a proposal to hire actuaries to examine insurance companies’ books went nowhere. Neither did a suggestion to increase penalties on carriers. Godfrey left office just before Trump’s second term began. The new administration did not answer questions about the memo.

Earlier this year, Trump appointed a new director for the office, James Macy, who had previously worked for a law firm that represented corporations in labor issues. Macy has since left the office. Before he did, the department issued its annual report. There was only one mention of making a change to the war hazards program: speeding up payments to insurers.