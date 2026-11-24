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A United Nations-sponsored negotiation on climate change collapsed Sunday amid bitter standoffs over how to slow the warming of the planet and who will pay for it. During the two-week summit, oil- and gas-producing nations blocked any mention of phasing out those fuels — a step scientists uniformly agree is a prerequisite to addressing global warming.

Instead, petrostates, led by Saudi Arabia, pushed for an aggressive expansion of carbon capture technology as a way to reduce the pollution their fuels cause.

Today, carbon capture facilities operate at a tiny fraction of the scale promised, are riddled with failures and setbacks, and show no signs of being able to overcome those hurdles at the pace that the U.N. suggests would be needed to mitigate global warming, reporting by Drilled and ProPublica has found.

The role of carbon capture was just one cause of discord in Turkey at the 31st annual U.N. climate summit, known as the Conference of the Parties. But it reflects a culmination of decades of effort by fossil fuel companies, and the nations most dependent on them, to slow a transition away from oil, coal and gas in part by pressing for methods like carbon capture, which theoretically allow for the use of their products and cleaning up carbon pollution at the same time.

Over the course of two weeks of negotiations in Antalya, drafts of the summit’s main political accord were stripped of language encouraging such a transition even as specific targets were added to expand carbon capture and storage, or CCS.

One draft released Nov. 16 included language encouraging a transition from fossil fuels alongside a recommendation to scale up carbon capture — where greenhouse gases are caught from industry, or filtered from the air, and injected underground — so that it removes at least 500 million tons of carbon dioxide a year by 2035.

Currently, however, the carbon capture industry buries only a sliver of that amount and has struggled for three decades to meet even the lowest-end projections, leading many climate experts to conclude that it will never be a practical solution to climate change.

“The effort by bad faith petrostate actors to block any agreement at #COP31 on fossil fuel phaseout in favor of (hypothetical future) carbon capture is the best evidence yet that moral hazard FUNDAMENTALLY compromises carbon capture as a climate solution,” wrote Michael Mann, a prominent climate scientist at the University of Pennsylvania, in a Bluesky post Sunday.

As it stands, most CCS is used to squeeze additional oil from aging fields, so critics say setting global goals for it would lead to further subsidy of oil production, rather than limit or reduce the amount of CO2 that reaches the air.

Behind the scenes in Antalya, some 700 carbon capture lobbyists were registered as attending, up from 531 at last year’s summit in Brazil and more than the combined delegations of all 14 Pacific Small Island Developing States, according to an analysis of U.N. participant lists by the Center for International Environmental Law. Forty-five of those representatives were granted entry to closed-door negotiating sessions. The center has not completed a similar analysis of lobbyists for other technologies.

By Thursday, as formal climate talks continued, drafters had entirely stripped out mention of a transition away from fossil fuels while leaving the aggressive carbon capture benchmarks intact. When a final draft was proposed Sunday — two days after negotiations were scheduled to conclude — the CCS targets had been made less specific but remained, described as a nonbinding “gigatonne scale” goal.

The agreement — and its emphasis on CCS — “really had the fossil fuel industry’s fingerprints all over it,” said Romain Ioualalen, the global policy lead for the nonprofit Oil Change International, a research and advocacy group pushing for a phaseout of fossil fuels.

A coalition of nations, including the European Union, rejected the proposal outright.

For years, tensions at the annual climate talks have tended to break down to three camps: Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing states — at times with tacit U.S. support — which argue for an approach that prioritizes slow changes in the energy system in service of economic stability; the wealthy, industrialized nations, which push for an energy transition but resist measures to pay for both the transition and damages caused by warming; and the low- and middle-income nations, which will sign on to fossil fuel phaseout only if other powerful economies commit to supporting the cost of their transition.

Carbon capture remains just one part of that larger debate, which included other ways to clean up energy sources. But its weight in this year’s talks reflects long-standing efforts to tie climate action to its success, as well as a failure to enact any other meaningful agreement that would slow the rate of CO2 emissions in the first place.

For more than a year, ProPublica and Drilled have investigated the history of carbon capture and storage and the decades-long effort by oil companies to validate it in the scientific community and at the U.N. Our reporting has found that industry funding contributed to influential CCS research at universities, petrostates pressed the U.N. to validate the technology without supporting evidence and climate modelers have assumed it can work at an enormous scale, despite the technology’s troubled real-world track record.

In the closing session, a delegate from Panama explained that the country could not support the language in the final COP31 text in part because “it wagers too much” on CCS “instead of calling for deep changes.”

Vanuatu, a small island nation in the Pacific that is especially vulnerable to rising sea levels, warned that the text “risks legitimizing continued fossil fuel dependence” and that carbon capture must not become “an excuse to prolong the fossil fuel era.”

But Saudi Arabia, speaking on behalf of the 22 countries in the League of Arab States, insisted CCS was an essential part of a “package of solutions” to address climate change.

“If indeed the climate challenge, as some have mentioned today, is so important,” the Saudi delegate said, “it makes no sense that solutions, concrete solutions, which is what this COP was meant to represent, will be taken off the table.”