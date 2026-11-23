Since the Trump administration erupted this summer with criticism of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History for promoting “radical activist ideology” and precipitated the departure of Smithsonian secretary Lonnie Bunch, the White House’s next step on this front of the culture wars has been unclear.

Now the plan may have been revealed — inadvertently — in a crowded car on Washington, D.C.’s Metro transit system.

In the last week of October, as political Washington was focused on the coming midterm elections, a commuter on the Orange Line from the Northern Virginia suburbs was startled to see displayed, on the laptop of a man seated adjacent in a gray tartan suit, a document titled “Smithsonian Institution Renewal Plan.” The commuter snapped a few phone photos over the man’s shoulder and dispatched them to ProPublica.

The 25-item list laid bare a comprehensive effort to completely transform the history museum, which employs several hundred people, is home to several million artifacts and draws close to 2 million visitors per year. If implemented in anything like the proposed form, it would represent an unprecedented assertion of White House control over the Smithsonian, which is structured to be independent.

Among the actions listed on the plan: firing the museum’s director, Anthea Hartig, and a dozen other top administrators and curators; announcing a new permanent exhibit called “The Riches of Our Western Civilization Inheritance” and an exhibit on “Great Families of American History”; and announcing a new “Colossus Statue” of George Washington for the museum’s entrance.

Other items on the list harkened back to a scathing 162-page critique of the museum released by the White House on July 4. That report was followed by back-to-back congressional hearings and a Trump executive order requiring signs to be erected outside the museum warning about the “ideological capture” on display there. While the pressure helped prompt Bunch’s departure as head of the Smithsonian, the warning signs have yet to go up, and it was unknown exactly what fixes the White House had in mind for the flaws that it so loudly decried.

Until now, perhaps. The plan displayed on the staffer’s laptop would issue new interpretative guidelines for exhibits, ending the museum’s reliance on a diversity style guide. It would review the Smithsonian’s strategy for traveling exhibitions, including halting one now underway, “The Bias Inside Us.” It would review the Smithsonian’s financial grants to “woke third parties” such as the American Alliance of Museums. And it would overhaul the museum’s online K-12 curriculum to “realign educational materials with patriotism, not ideology.” For instance, the website would drop the “Becoming US” module on immigration and launch a “Founders-focused curriculum titled something like Architects of Liberty: The Heroic Journey of America’s Founders OR Profiles in Liberty: Washington and America’s Heroic Men of Courage.”

The plan was apparently still a work in progress, given that the staffer had scribbled other proposals on a sheet of paper, also in plain view. They included “announce exciting cool exhibit on D-Day” and “no X rated exhibitions policy.” The latter item was a likely reference to something that drew a great deal of opprobrium in the July report and two congressional hearings that followed: a gay history exhibit that included a two-piece chrome and rubber crotch harness designed for sadomasochism.

At first, the identity of the staffer was undetermined, beyond a few clues including the fact that his initials were either B.S. or S.B., as displayed on his laptop. ProPublica reporters scoured White House staffing records to narrow down the list of candidates and took to the Orange Line to see if he would pop up again. Sure enough, there we saw the likeliest candidate, carrying the same style of brown leather satchel and same type of phone. He disembarked in Washington for the short walk to a White House employee checkpoint. It was Sam Bock, a 27-year-old associate policy adviser with the Domestic Policy Council, the White House office that produced the July report.

The White House did not respond to a query about the draft plan. Bock, who previously worked on the staff of Rep. Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican elected last week as House Minority Leader, did not respond to messages. The Smithsonian, which bid farewell to Bunch at a board meeting last month, declined to comment.

The Smithsonian encompasses 20 museums beyond the American history one. It has a 17-member board that is led by the chief justice of the Supreme Court and comprises the U.S. vice president, three members of Congress from each party and nine private citizens nominated by other board members. But it relies on the federal government for the majority of its funding, receiving more than $1 billion per year, and its leadership is in a state of flux: Not only is it seeking to replace Bunch, but the board itself is riddled with vacancies as private citizen terms expire without replacements. Until President Donald Trump attempted to fire the director of the National Portrait Gallery last year, no president had tried to remove a Smithsonian executive. (The institution resisted, but the director, Kim Sajet, decided to leave anyway.)

Three Smithsonian museums, dedicated to African American history, American history, and natural history, seen from the Washington Monument Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

As recounted by ProPublica in September, the American history museum has faced scrutiny over the years. Since its founding in 1964, it has struggled with the mission of telling the story of a vast and variegated nation; in 2001, an earlier round of criticisms prompted a blue-ribbon commission to produce a report urging the museum to offer a more unified approach to the national story, with fewer nods to political correctness. The Smithsonian underwent another identity crisis following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, as Bunch and others led an institution-wide self-reckoning.

By the time of Trump’s return to office in 2025, there was no shortage of fodder for the new administration to seize on. The July report noted a recent exhibit on Ben Franklin that speculated about whether he had used enslaved members of his household as subjects of his experiments with electric shocks. And it chastised the museum for having trained staff using the “Museums as a Site for Social Action Toolkit,” a 200-plus-page tract on how to “truly transform the museum space,” which it says is linked “with white supremacy, hetero-patriarchy, abuse of labor, colonization, imperialist theft of art and artifacts, destruction or absencing of alternative ways of interpreting or representing art and artifacts, structural racism and other oppressions.”

The White House report emphasized that the museum should not whitewash blights on the nation’s history such as slavery and Jim Crow, but argued that it was failing to give visitors any sense of how it developed into the country that it is. “It should tell the whole story of a nation,” the report stated, “including the good and the bad, so Museum visitors can understand the development that led our nation to where it is today.”

The report was released with symbolic fanfare on the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. The administration’s announcement of its next move on this front may have less pop, given its soft rollout on the Orange Line.