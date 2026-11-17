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About eight years ago, I was assigned to photograph the sentencing of Travis and Sarah Mitchell, a couple with deep roots in an insular faith-healing sect outside of Portland, Oregon.

The Mitchells, as members of the Followers of Christ, adhere to a doctrine that forbids medical care. Instead, followers rely on healing through faith. So when Sarah Mitchell gave birth prematurely to twins in 2017 — and both gasped for breath in their first hours — the couple didn’t rush them to an emergency room. Instead, they turned to prayer.

One twin, Ginnifer, lived for four hours, each one a struggle. The family eventually sought medical care for her surviving twin sister, Evelyn, but only after the county’s deputy medical examiner arrived at the location of the home birth and learned, though not right away, of Evelyn’s existence. Even then, he had to seek help from police, who arrived at the Oregon City home and told reluctant family members to take the struggling infant to the hospital or they’d do it themselves.

The Mitchells pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide in the death of their infant daughter, Ginnifer, and to criminal mistreatment for failing to seek medical care for her surviving twin, Evelyn. The couple’s lawyer told the judge that the Mitchells grieved the loss of Ginnifer and loved Evelyn. “Travis and Sarah are utterly sincere, decent and caring human beings,” he told the judge. (The Mitchells and their lawyer did not respond to ProPublica and The Oregonian’s recent requests to be interviewed.)

Today, my memory of the sentencing is more montage than detail. But I remember the crowded gallery, the couple in black-and-white-striped prison clothing, and their prison sentence of more than six years. Evelyn, who within days of her birth had been placed in the custody of Marshall and Jennifer Phillips, another couple in the Followers of Christ, wasn’t present. She remained in the couple’s permanent care.

The Mitchells went off to prison, and I went on with my life.

Such is the grinding rhythm of the daily news cycle. So often I see people on their worst day — and then never again. Stories don’t really end, of course, but my role as a photojournalist is limited. I’m an observer rather than a participant, seeing mostly slivers of the human experience that offer only a window into the whole. It’s rare that I get to see what happens next.

Never would I have dreamed that the surviving baby in this case, Evelyn, would be someone I’d later come to know and care about through my work. But that’s precisely what happened eight years after that courtroom scene played out, when I began documenting the lives of Evelyn and her parents, the Phillipses. (In a legal filing in an ongoing case relating to Evelyn’s custody, the Mitchells criticized the Phillipses for allowing her to participate in our coverage.) The resulting story, a collaboration between ProPublica and The Oregonian, is one of several recently published about faith healing and the Followers of Christ church. It intimately explores the Phillipses’ journey out of the sect and illustrates how changes in Oregon state law — in contrast to neighboring Idaho, where the Followers have a handful of churches — have led to a reduction in child deaths.

To spend time around 9-year-old Evelyn is to behold a luminous, magnetic force of nature. It’s impossible to imagine this same girl as a premature baby so small that the only items that fit her were doll clothes purchased from the supermarket toy aisle.

Series Timeline Oct. 1, 2026 One child after another died in a single Idaho faith-healing family, and this family was not alone in its series of losses — highlighting how Idaho’s broad religious exemptions keep authorities from intervening to protect siblings. Aug. 26, 2026 Idaho’s legal protections for faith healers are a relatively new development rather than a deep-rooted tradition. Before Idaho changed the law in the 1970s, it was possible for state authorities to intervene to save a child’s life. Aug. 25, 2026 ProPublica found 15 recent deaths among children of the Followers of Christ sect in Idaho that experts told us could have been prevented with medical care.

For months, as I documented Evelyn’s life — from her baptism to her home life to doctors’ appointments — my journalism colleagues worked on their own pieces of our project. Teresa Mahoney, video editor at The Oregonian, produced a video introduction to the story that included a sequence of footage recorded by body cameras worn by police officers who stood outside Evelyn’s grandparents’ house that night, at first nudging, then ordering, Evelyn’s family to get her to the hospital. Each time I viewed it, as I watched the officers politely letting time slip away, I’d need to regulate my own breathing as I imagined Evelyn on the other side of that door, struggling to breathe herself.

I hope that reporter Noelle Crombie’s words, Teresa’s video and my photographs allow readers to see not only the journey of the couple who are raising Evelyn as their own but also the surviving — indeed, thriving — twin I came to know. That Evelyn is alive at all is, depending on your worldview, a miracle.

My work is all about observing and capturing moments, about freezing time. Here, I was witnessing the unfolding of time. I got to see what happened next.

Evelyn’s baptism was a highly anticipated day and meaningful for all involved. The stakes were high for me because the immersion lasted only a few seconds. I had one chance to get it right.

Jennifer Phillips is a steadfast presence in Evelyn’s life. This moment of her curling Evelyn’s hair in preparation for the baptism reminded me of daguerreotypes from the 1800s. In some, mothers who wanted photographs of their babies had to hold them behind velvet drapes so as not to be visible in the portraits. I thought of the nature of emotional labor and how much of it is unseen.

Evelyn was getting a kick out of giving Marshall a pounding back massage. We were all at McDonald’s — her favorite restaurant — having her birthday meal.

Marshall Phillips and Evelyn attended a father-daughter dance at a high school a few towns away. Evelyn had a list of dances she and Marshall practiced. I had recently lost my father and was carrying grief. But seeing Marshall’s love for Evelyn was beautiful and healing.

In person, Evelyn sparkles. When she saw herself in a mirror with her face painted, her delight was electric.

The night before Evelyn’s ninth birthday party, the family decorated the room where the event would take place. I know firsthand how much parenting involves endless tasks and routines. Mixed into the chaos are moments of pure joy.

Yearly pediatric check-ups are an ordinary aspect of childhood, and for Evelyn it’s no different. Knowing her history, however, gives these moments an undeniable poignance. A check on her heart rate becomes a reminder of the miracle of her very existence.

Before bed, Marshall reads a chapter book to Evelyn that combines the concept of evolution with lessons from the Bible. Evelyn was excited I was there and sprinkled in knock-knock jokes between the biblical passages. After that, the family prays together.