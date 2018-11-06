A computer glitch in Geauga County, Ohio, caused the voter registration check-in systems to incorrectly mark some voters as having already voted by absentee ballot. The county’s election director said no voters were turned away because of the mistake.
Glitch in Ohio County Incorrectly Marks Voters as Having Already Cast a Ballot
Election Trends Map
About Electionland
Electionland is a coalition of newsrooms around the country that are covering problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2018 elections.
Questions? Read our FAQ.
Follow Electionland
More Election Tools
The User’s Guide to Democracy
Congress works for you. Here’s how to be a better boss.
Election DataBot
There are a thousand stories in every political campaign. Use this to find them.
Facebook Political Ad Collector
Search and see how political advertisers target you.
Represent
See what your representatives in Congress say and do.
ProPublica on IFTTT
Do more with ProPublica data and automated notifications.