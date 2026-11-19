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Top Trump administration officials intervened to help a longtime golf pro at Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley secure a half-million-dollar payout from the IRS. A company connected to Trump’s media business also got a half-million.

The deal grew out of a little-noticed federal class-action lawsuit filed in 2025 by five individuals and companies. The group got $2.5 million after accusing the IRS of failing to protect their tax information.

The law permits a $1,000 payment to victims for each instance of an unauthorized inspection or disclosure of tax data. In this case, however, the government’s monetary settlement is 250 times higher than what the law calls for given the allegations. Victims can receive more money if they show actual damages, but multiple officials say such cases almost never result in payments approaching this size. These generous settlements have raised concerns because IRS Office of Chief Counsel attorneys were not consulted about the settlement terms, as is standard practice, according to people familiar with the case and documents seen by ProPublica.

What’s more, those payouts didn’t resolve the lawsuit. After the settlement was made, two more people came forward seeking to continue the litigation — and both are connected to Trump businesses. One is a retired accountant who worked at the same Trump property as the golf pro. The second appears to be a former lifeguard at a different Trump golf club in Westchester County, New York.

Gil Rothenberg, a law professor at American University who ran the appellate section at the Justice Department tax division for 15 years before leaving in 2019, said the deal “is not passing the smell test.”

“It’s not just the amount that I find odd and unusual,” he told ProPublica. “It’s the fact that this settlement amount occurred before any final decision by the district court, and basically the DOJ is giving up any right to appeal.”

The case in question is Safe Harbor International LLC v. Booz Allen Hamilton, Internal Revenue Service and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, brought in Maryland federal court. Plaintiffs claim that the IRS and the government contractor Booz Allen failed to implement proper safeguards and were negligent in allowing Booz Allen employee Charles Littlejohn to steal tax records and give them to news organizations, including ProPublica.

President Donald Trump sued over similar claims earlier this year, seeking $10 billion in damages. In response, then-acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced a $1.776 billion “anti-weaponization fund” to resolve the case. That settlement was structured to grant the president’s inner circle the authority to green-light payouts of government money to whomever they wanted. The public erupted in outrage. Democratic and even a small number of Republican lawmakers objected to the proposed fund, and the department dropped the idea as Blanche sought Senate confirmation for his position.

Critics fear that the DOJ’s unusual payment in the Safe Harbor case could be a backdoor way to revive something similar to the controversial slush fund. In all, plaintiffs claim the size of the class is “in the tens or hundreds of thousands.” If a significant number of those plaintiffs secured the same payment, the total liability for the federal government could reach into the billions of dollars. A judge has yet to rule on whether to allow the case to proceed.

That group could include other Trump allies and friends. It even “opens the door to Trump himself benefiting from this settlement,” said John Koskinen, who served as IRS commissioner from 2013 to 2017.

Spokespeople for the Justice Department and IRS said they would not comment on a pending case. A White House spokesperson said that the Justice Department is “promoting efficient resolution of cases to avoid extraordinary liability.”

Between 2018 and 2020, Littlejohn, the Booz Allen contractor, leaked confidential IRS data to ProPublica and The New York Times, he has said. The data included years of Trump’s taxes and information on thousands of the wealthiest people in the country.

ProPublica published stories on the tax-avoidance strategies of the ultrawealthy. The New York Times reported in 2020 on how Trump declared large annual losses to avoid paying taxes. Together, the two news organizations reported that Trump was fighting with the IRS over a long-running audit that could have cost him $100 million.

Littlejohn pleaded guilty in October 2023 to unauthorized disclosure of tax information. A judge sentenced him to five years in prison.

The IRS sent letters to more than 400,000 individuals and businesses to alert them that their taxpayer information had been “inappropriately disclosed” by Littlejohn. As ProPublica has previously stated, we obtained the tax return information of the top 0.001% of individuals by income, a figure in the thousands. Limited information about other entities appears in the records only to the extent that it is related to the group of top earners.

A number of taxpayers who received the notice filed civil lawsuits demanding compensation from the IRS and Booz Allen.

The Safe Harbor class-action initially brought together five such plaintiffs who, at first glance, had nothing in common apart from having received an IRS notice about the leak.

Safe Harbor International is an obscure LLC incorporated in Delaware. It has no website or public presence and was most recently registered to a residential home in Washington, D.C. When ProPublica knocked on the door, the person living there said they’d never heard of the company.

Safe Harbor’s investors include Donald Wilson, who leads a Chicago-based financial trading firm. Last March, the Securities and Exchange Commission dropped a case brought during the Biden administration against a crypto company that Wilson controlled. A few months later, Wilson’s firm said it had invested $100 million in the president’s publicly traded media company, Trump Media and Technology Group, the owner of Truth Social.

A spokesperson for Wilson said he is a passive shareholder in Safe Harbor and “was unaware of this lawsuit until last week and has had no involvement in the litigation or any settlement discussions.” The spokesperson added that there was no connection between Wilson’s Trump Media investment and the SEC’s dismissal. “There was no quid pro quo, and the investment was not made in exchange for any regulatory action,” the spokesperson said.

The other four plaintiffs who ultimately joined Safe Harbor’s suit were Texas-based Alarm Concepts, a Connecticut company called Belpointe Sleepovation Investment, an individual in Texas named Cedrick Williams, and Shelby Lowman, the golf pro at Trump National Golf Club Hudson Valley.

It’s unclear if Trump knows Lowman personally. After Trump bought his Hudson Valley golf club in 2009, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported that he visited nearly every month to oversee renovations. Lowman was already working there as a golf pro and has remained at the club for the past 17 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

In addition to his work as a golf pro, Lowman paints pastoral scenes of Trump’s golf properties. Trump has autographed copies of Lowman’s paintings to be given out as prizes for golf competitions at the club. The golf club has also posted a photo of Lowman posing with Eric Trump, who runs the Trump Organization.

A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said it “had no involvement in or connection to this lawsuit. To the extent any current or former employees are involved, it is entirely in their personal capacity as individual taxpayers.”

An Instagram post from Shelby Lowman shows Trump signing his paintings of the golf course, which were being given away as prizes for competitions at the club. @shelbypga_golf_art via Instagram

At first, the Justice Department sought to dismiss the Safe Harbor case. A DOJ trial attorney argued, among other things, that the U.S. government was not the proper target for a lawsuit about the conduct of a government contractor. The judge rejected the motion and cleared the way for discovery and potentially a trial.

The plaintiffs in Safe Harbor alleged two unauthorized disclosures of their tax information, which would entitle them to $2,000 each under the statute. To get more, they would have to prove actual damages. But before the case reached the fact-finding stage, the DOJ stopped fighting the case and in August made a unilateral proposal to the five named plaintiffs, labeled an offer of judgment, to resolve the matter by paying them $500,000 each, court records show.

When IRS employees learned about the DOJ’s $2.5 million offer, they pointed out that it was dramatically higher than what the law called for and was not supported by any evidence, according to people familiar with the case and documents seen by ProPublica.

What made the government’s offer even more unusual was who made it. The career DOJ trial attorney working the case did not sign the proposed payout, as is typical.

Instead, two Trump political appointees delivered the offer: Brett Shumate, the head of the DOJ’s civil division, and Joshua Wu, the deputy assistant attorney general for the department’s tax litigation branch. (Shumate left the DOJ in early November. He did not respond to requests for comment.)

In the past, the IRS has fought such claims. In 2022, billionaire investor Ken Griffin brought a similar suit against the agency, dropping it a year and a half later after he received an apology from the IRS and a pledge to improve the agency’s data security. Griffin received no money as part of the settlement.

Lowman, Williams and Alarm Concepts did not respond to requests for comment. Reached by phone, Linda Nussbaum, a lawyer for Belpointe, told ProPublica that it was “news to me” that the other plaintiffs in the lawsuit had “ties to the Trump administration.” She declined to comment further on the case.