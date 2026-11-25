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When Oregon’s Housing Stability Council met by Zoom in early October, the state’s top housing official told the oversight board that she wanted to address a story ProPublica published that morning.

The story revealed that the official, Andrea Bell, hadn’t clearly disclosed her husband’s work for a small consulting firm that helps housing authorities develop apartments, sometimes with money from Bell’s agency. Nor had she notified Gov. Tina Kotek about it, something Oregon law requires of a governor’s appointee when an actual or potential conflict arises.

Council members, who award hundreds of millions of dollars in housing subsidies, affirmed their support for Bell, who told them she wanted to be clear: “None of the projects that are coming from the council impact my household income.”

Newly obtained records, however, show a clear financial connection between the council’s decisions and her husband’s employer. The records also show that Bell was personally involved in meetings and internal discussions about state funding of a large apartment project, Aloha 209th, which her husband’s employer is helping to develop.

Backers of the Aloha 209th project in Portland’s suburbs are seeking $17.5 million from the housing council, which receives funding recommendations from Bell’s agency.

JH Brawner, the consulting firm that employs Bell’s husband, Joshua Crites, will earn a $2 million fee from the housing authority in Washington County if the transaction closes. If not, JH Brawner gets nothing.

A separate project outside Portland, the Park Place apartments in Clackamas County, already received money through Oregon’s housing agency. Five months after Oregon awarded $36 million to the project in May 2025, Clackamas County’s housing authority paid JH Brawner a $2.4 million consulting fee, the new records show.

Like the Washington County contract, the one with Clackamas County says that if funding fell through for any reason and the project didn’t move forward, “no fee shall be due” to the firm.

JH Brawner said Crites, the firm’s director of strategic initiatives, has not worked on the Aloha 209th project but was one of five staffers assigned to Park Place. JH Brawner pays employees, including Crites, a fixed salary that is not tied to any project closing, according to managing director Zak de Gorgue.

Bell, executive director of Oregon Housing and Community Services, said in a statement that she is “committed to transparency, accountability, and compliance with state law.”

“At no point in my tenure as executive director have I used my position to influence or benefit myself or anyone related to me,” she said. “To be clear, I made no efforts to influence funding, and the Aloha 209 project has not received funding from OHCS and remains on the waitlist.”

Bell’s public agency sits in the middle of the state’s effort to combat a homelessness problem that is among the nation’s worst. Kotek, the governor, has made building more housing a pillar of her time in office. Oregon Housing and Community Services has distributed billions of state and federal dollars to subsidize the construction of apartments intended to have affordable rents.

Norman Williams, a law professor at Willamette University College of Law who teaches about government ethics, said Bell should have reported to the governor that she had a possible conflict and stayed out of any discussions about the projects her husband’s employer helped develop.

“It may all be an innocent mistake on her part,” Williams said, “but she knows who her husband is working for and she doesn’t report that. It makes it look like she’s trying to conceal this.”

De Gorgue said in a statement that the Aloha 209th project is still in development and the company had “no knowledge of Andrea Bell taking any action to move the project forward, nor has JH Brawner & Company engaged in any advocacy to secure funding approval” from Bell’s agency. Funding applications were submitted by the local housing authorities, not by JH Brawner.

“We have no indication, nor any reason to believe, that any project on which we have consulted has been the beneficiary of inappropriate influence,” de Gorgue said.

Separately, he said Clackamas and Washington counties chose JH Brawner as a consultant years before the company hired Crites in 2023.

Crites did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

After ProPublica asked Bell about her husband’s employment in September, she amended three years of ethics disclosure forms, explicitly naming JH Brawner as his employer. (The one time her state filings alluded to Crites’ job before that was in 2025, with a misspelling: “Spouse serves in an advisory role for a developmen.” It showed only the company’s street address, misspelled, and not its name.)

Bell also asked the Oregon Government Ethics Commission for a formal opinion about her potential conflict at the direction of Kotek’s staff. That evaluation was paused after the commission opened a preliminary review in response to a citizen complaint about her lack of disclosure. The preliminary review is ongoing.

ProPublica obtained the new details about Bell’s involvement through county contracts and emails to and from Bell, which were released under Oregon’s public records law. Bell’s agency initially said the emails would cost $612.50 to produce but eventually provided them for free. Washington County charged $364.25 for contracts, invoices and other documents.

Though backers say the Aloha 209th housing development is ready to be built, it’s on a waitlist to receive money from the state. Its turn is not likely to come until at least late 2028. By then, local officials worry that the delay will jeopardize its other funding sources and the project may need an even larger subsidy.

ProPublica previously reported that Molly Rogers, head of the county housing agency seeking money for Aloha 209th, spoke publicly about contacting Bell and said the state agency director was receptive to talking further.

The new records contain Bell’s recollections of the phone conversation she had with Rogers. The same morning the two spoke, in June, Bell told another department official by email that Aloha 209th had “a unique dimension of urgency and angst” because it was one of the last projects funded by a 2018 voter-approved housing bond administered by the Portland area’s Metro regional government.

Natasha Detweiler-Daby, who leads the state housing agency’s affordable rental housing division, responded to Bell that it could be “responsive and logical” to have lawmakers “add nuance” next year by dedicating some portion of funding for housing authority projects on Oregon’s waitlist. Detweiler-Daby did not respond to an email from ProPublica seeking comment.

Behind the Aloha 209th discussion was the way that Oregon awards its housing subsidies. Since 2024, Oregon has given the money on a first-come, first-served basis. When funding runs out, Bell’s agency places applications on a waitlist in the order received.

Bell spoke with Washington County officials about Aloha 209th during a 45-minute Zoom meeting in August, records show. Internal notes summarizing the conversation say that the county would send an updated report to the state agency to “inform movement of 209.” The summary said the groups involved would have a follow-up conversation about the project.

Bell went on to discuss the project with regional government officials in early September. About two weeks before the meeting, she emailed her deputy with two possible ways to get the project funded: a legislative “carve-out” or Metro consolidating its subsidies so it could fully pay for the project. “I want to do everything we can to help the metro projects be successful and the resources, like ours, are nearly depleted,” Bell wrote. She acknowledged that Metro might not find the solution appealing.

Bell told ProPublica that she met with Metro and Washington County at the other agencies’ request. She said her agency “does not have and is not pursuing a ‘legislative carve out’ for any project.”

“My approach is to listen to partners’ concerns and explain our funding process,” she said in an email. “I have no role in deciding whether projects should receive funding as part of this process, and I do not advocate for individual projects. Characterizing these routine discussions and legitimate concerns as something improper fundamentally misrepresents their purpose and context.”

A spokesperson for Washington County’s housing authority told ProPublica that Bell did not make any commitment to alter the prioritization of Aloha 209th. Another Washington County spokesperson said the August meeting with Bell was mainly focused on the housing authority’s desire for “clearer criteria” for how projects on the state’s waitlist get funded.

A Metro spokesperson said the regional agency requested the September meeting with a goal “for the two agencies to strengthen our working relationship and coordination.”

“Metro does not, and did not, advocate for any specific project,” the spokesperson said. “We clearly indicated this at the meeting and in writing ahead of the meeting.” The agency has advocated for a group of remaining projects, including Aloha 209th, to get money so Metro can fulfill commitments made as part of its affordable housing bond, the spokesperson said.

Oregon’s Government Ethics Commission has until early December to complete its preliminary review of the complaint over Bell’s financial disclosure, which will help the agency decide whether to open a full investigation.

Bell said she will “continue to remain responsive to the Ethics Commission” as it completes its examination.

Kotek’s office, provided with a list of ProPublica’s latest findings, said in a statement that the governor “holds all agency leadership to consistent and high ethical standards” and that her office “is closely following” the ethics panel’s review.