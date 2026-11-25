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A top congressional Democrat announced she will investigate the Trump White House’s potential overhaul of the leadership and curatorial decisions at the Smithsonian Institution, the independent agency that oversees 21 national museums.

In a letter sent on Tuesday to the Smithsonian’s Board of Regents, Rep. Chellie Pingree, D-Maine, cited ProPublica’s recent story on the draft plans by a White House staffer targeting one of the Smithsonian’s most prominent museums, calling the reporting “extremely concerning.”

Pingree, who is slated to lead the subcommittee that controls the Smithsonian’s funding in the next Congress, said the plans revealed in the ProPublica story align with the administration’s broader efforts to interfere with the Smithsonian, which receives federal funding but is governed by a 17-person Board of Regents whose members include the chief justice of the United States, members of Congress, the vice president and private citizens.

In an interview with ProPublica, Pingree said that she intended her letter to put the Smithsonian governing board on notice that the incoming Democratic majority in Congress is monitoring the institution to make sure the board upholds its responsibility to keep the agency independent from political pressure.

“No White House employee riding on the Metro gets to design a plan for what future exhibits look like or gets to veto staffers or exhibits at the Smithsonian,” Pingree said. “That’s not how it works.”

Pingree told ProPublica that she plans to use her powers as chair in the next Congress to aggressively look into what she called the Trump administration’s meddling with the Smithsonian and to expose those efforts to the broader American public.

“We fully intend to dig deeper than has been done in the past,” she said.

Pingree’s letter comes in response to ProPublica reporting on a 25-item list of possible changes that, taken together, would amount to an unprecedented attempt by the White House to control the content and personnel of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, which attracts nearly 2 million people a year.

Those reforms include firing many of the museum’s top officials; rolling out a new permanent exhibit called “The Riches of Our Western Civilization Inheritance”; introducing new K-12 learning materials such as a “Founders-focused curriculum titled something like Architects of Liberty: The Heroic Journey of America’s Founders OR Profiles in Liberty: Washington and America’s Heroic Men of Courage”; and unveiling a new “Colossus Statue” of George Washington for the museum’s entrance.

The draft plans were visible on the laptop and in handwritten notes of a White House staffer who was riding a D.C.-area Metro train in late October. A nearby commuter took pictures of the materials and sent them to ProPublica reporters, who in turn verified the information. It’s unclear what kind of reception the plans have received inside the Trump White House. The staffer and White House did not respond to requests for comment for the story.

Also on Tuesday, Lonnie Bunch, the Smithsonian Institution’s outgoing leader, responded to ProPublica’s reporting in a message sent to employees. “The intended use of this list is unclear,” Bunch wrote in his letter. “What remains clear is that the Smithsonian is an independent institution with the responsibility and privilege to present accurate information to millions of visitors through our scholarship and educational programs.”

Pingree was not the only member of Congress who responded to ProPublica’s reporting with a pledge to defend the Smithsonian’s independence.

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., said on social media that if he becomes chair of the Senate Rules Committee — which has jurisdiction over the Smithsonian — in the next Congress, “we will protect it from Trump’s interference and overreach.”

“The Smithsonian is NOT a federal agency, it is an independent, nonpartisan organization overseen by Congress – not the White House,” Padilla wrote.

Incoming Congressman Fred Wellman, a Democrat elected this month to represent the suburbs of St. Louis, responded even more forcefully to ProPublica’s reporting on social media.

“Over my dead body,” he wrote.