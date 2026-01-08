An illustration of a cyborg shiba inu leaping out of a shattered desktop computer monitor and scattering neon-colored binary code and paperwork around a workstation, in front of a user with hands on a keyboard.

Paul Windle for “Inside the AI Prompts DOGE Used to ‘Munch’ Contracts Related to Veterans’ Health.” Art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker.

A woman with dark, upswept hair, holding her 8-month-old son, while sitting in a plastic chair in a room with a concrete floor.

Photography by Sarahbeth Maney for “Nike Says Its Factory Workers Earn Nearly Double the Minimum Wage. At This Cambodian Factory, 1% Made That Much.” Photo editing by Peter DiCampo.

A man with a mustache wears a white T-shirt and stands with his arms crossed on an empty road.

Photography by Sarahbeth Maney for “We Found That More Than 170 U.S. Citizens Have Been Held by Immigration Agents. They’ve Been Kicked, Dragged and Detained for Days.” Photo editing by Cengiz Yar.

Design and development by Anna Donlan for “Sick in a Hospital Town.” Visual editing by Alex Bandoni. Videos by Katie Campbell and Almudena Toral. Additional video editing by Gerardo del Valle. Graphics by Lucas Waldron.

An illustration of a dark-haired teenage boy holding a glowing red gun while staring at a glowing red smartphone screen, standing on a landscape of keyboards encircled the typing hands and gnashing teeth of anonymous shadowy figures.

Illustration for “How a Global Online Network of White Supremacists Groomed a Teen to Kill.” Art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker.

Women and men close their eyes and raise their hands in prayer while sitting in wooden pews at a small community church.

Photography by Annie Flanagan for “This Storm-Battered Town Voted for Trump. He Has Vowed to Overturn the Law That Could Fix Its Homes.” Photo editing by Andrea Wise.

An illustration of tents in an encampment with vigil candles. The smoke from the candles forms various portraits of people rising above the tents.

Illustration by Jacqueline Tam for “Portland Said It Was Investing in Homeless People’s Safety. Deaths Have Quadrupled.” Art direction by Peter DiCampo.

An illustration of a person inspecting an exaggeratedly large pill with a magnifying glass amid a landscape dotted with smaller pills.

Illustration by Sophi Miyoko Gullbrants for “Look Up Where Your Generic Prescription Drugs Were Made.” Art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker. Development by Brandon Roberts, Ruth Talbot and Nick McMillan. Additional design and development by Jeff Frankl. Additional development by Pratheek Rebala, Andrea Suozzo, Al Shaw and Alec Glassford.

A man with white hair wearing a plaid shirt and jeans walks down the center of a long, dark, ominous-looking row of empty shelves toward what looks like a light at the end of a tunnel.

Photography by Maddie McGarvey for “What the U.S. Government Is Dismissing That Could Seed a Bird Flu Pandemic.” Graphics by Chris Alcantara.

Video illustration for “Trump’s War on Measurement Means Losing Data on Drug Use, Maternal Mortality, Climate Change and More.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni and Lisa Larson-Walker.

Illustration and art direction by Shoshana Gordon for “ICE Sent 600 Immigrant Kids to Detention in Federal Shelters This Year. It’s a New Record.

Direction, production and editing by Gerardo del Valle for “‘An American Nightmare’: Three Men Deported to CECOT and Their Families Reflect on Their Monthslong Ordeal.” Cinematography by Alejandro Bonilla Suárez and Edwin Corona Ramos.

A man in jeans and a red T-shirt kneels in a road with his arm around a woman in jeans and a pink cardigan.

Photography by Adriana Loureiro Fernández for “What I Witnessed as I Photographed the Disappearances and the Homecomings of My Countrymen.” Photo editing by Cengiz Yar.

Direction, production, filming and editing by Mauricio Rodríguez Pons for “Status: Venezuelan.”

Cattle graze on a Nevada Gold Mines pasture near Carlin, Nevada.

Photography by Roberto “Bear” Guerra for “Wealthy Ranchers Profit from Public Lands. And Taxpayers Pick up the Tab.” Visual editing by Cengiz Yar. Design by Allen Tan. Illustrations by Shoshana Gordon. Graphics by Lucas Waldron.

Ceramics, video and art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker for “The Price of Remission.” Videography by Gerardo del Valle and Katie Campbell.

A painting of a man and a woman standing together looking out of the window of a hospital on a bright day.
A painting of a man standing at the end of a hospital hallway in quiet contemplation.

Paintings by James Lee Chiahan for “The Price of Remission.” Art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker.

An illustration of a close-up view of a farmworker’s hands harvesting an onion while kneeling. Onion plants stretch off into the background.

Illustration by Dadu Shin for “The H-2A Visa Trap.” Design and development by Zisiga Mukulu. Visual editing and art direction by Shoshana Gordon.

Video illustration by Sean Dong for “Slow Pay, Low Pay or No Pay.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni.

A brightly colored illustration depicting President Donald Trump punching a showerhead while surrounded by a variety of household appliances.

Illustration by Rui Pu for “Beyond Showerheads: Trump’s Attempts to Kill Appliance Regulations Cause Chaos.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni.

A map depicting drought-stricken areas of the earth in red.

Graphics by Lucas Waldron for “The Drying Planet.” Visual editing by Alex Bandoni. Additional design and development by Anna Donlan. Illustrations by Olivier Kugler for ProPublica.

An illustration of a corridor in a prison that ends at stairs leading up into an airplane. Several men walk out of cells and toward the plane. They are all dressed in gray, and their hands are cuffed behind their backs.

Illustration by Chris W. Kim for “Louisiana Made It Nearly Impossible to Get Parole. Now It’s Releasing Prisoners to Deport Them.” Art direction by Peter DiCampo.

Direction and production by Nadia Sussman for “Before a Breath.” Produced and filmed by Liz Moughon and edited by Margaret Cheatham Williams.

An illustration depicting a fragmented montage of scenes at a public park combined with an anonymous portrait of a man and a woman and of a hand holding a gallon jug.

Illustration by Nicole Rifkin for “Anchorage Police Say They Witnessed a Sexual Assault in Public. It Took Seven Years for the Case to Go to Trial.” Art direction by Peter DiCampo.

Direction, production, filming and editing by Nadia Sussman for “This Family Will Return Home After Helene. Their Onerous Journey to Rebuild Shows Why Many Others Won’t.” Cinematography by Dillon Deaton.

A gray-haired man with soft blue eyes sits against a dark fabric backdrop with dramatic lighting, gazing off to the side. He is shirtless, revealing a large scar running down the center of his chest and across where his left breast was removed.

Photography by Greg Kahn for “Citing Trump Order on ‘Biological Truth,’ VA Makes It Harder for Male Veterans With Breast Cancer to Get Coverage.” Photo editing by Andrea Wise.

An illustration of a slightly smiling man from the chest up wearing judge’s robes and a tie.

Illustrations and art direction by Shoshana Gordon for “How Paul Newby Made North Carolina a Blueprint for Conservative Courts.”

Animation and editing by Mauricio Rodríguez Pons for “Who Is Russell Vought? How a Little-Known D.C. Insider Became Trump’s Dismantler-in-Chief.” Video produced by Lisa Riordan Seville, Katie Campbell and Andy Kroll. Cinematography and additional editing by Katie Campbell.

An illustration depicting handcuffs whose surface is overlaid with an image of the IRS’ Form 1040.

Illustration by Ricardo Tomás for “The IRS Is Building a Vast System to Share Millions of Taxpayers’ Data With ICE.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni.

A graphic uses trucks to represent food aid that was canceled by the Trump administration.

Illustrations by Justin Metz for “Trump Canceled 94 Million Pounds of Food Aid. Here’s What Never Arrived.” Design and development by Ruth Talbot. Anna Donlan contributed design. Art direction by Andrea Wise. Photography by Stephanie Mei-Ling for ProPublica.

A man stands on a pile of flood debris in the middle of a forest clearing.

Photography by Juan Diego Reyes for “Helene’s Unheard Warnings.” Graphics and development by Lucas Waldron. Design by Anna Donlan. Visual editing by Shoshana Gordon and Anna Donlan.

A man sits with his back to the camera on an ornamental rug in a prayer room.

Photography for “DOGE Targeted Him on Social Media. Then the Taliban Took His Family.” Design and development by Allen Tan. Visual editing by Alex Bandoni and Cengiz Yar.

Satellite images show a refugee camp encircled by floodwaters, with annotations describing how canals and motorized pumps keep rainwater out of neighborhoods.

Graphics by Chris Alcantara for “Trump Officials Celebrated With Cake After Slashing Aid. Then People Died of Cholera.

A man stands holding his right hand over his heart in front of an area full of water and grassy plants.
A woman with neat cornrows in a polka-dot dress stands looking down and away from the camera indoors. On her hip, she holds an emaciated child in a loose spotted shirt and beaded necklace. He stares at the camera, his mouth slightly open. Behind them, blankets are hanging from a line.

Photography by Peter DiCampo, left, for “Trump Officials Celebrated With Cake After Slashing Aid. Then People Died of Cholera.” and Brian Otieno, right, for “The Summer of Starvation: Amid Trump’s Foreign Aid Cuts, a Mother Struggles to Keep Her Sons Alive.” Photo editing by Peter DiCampo.

Visual Storytelling Department
Boyzell Hosey, senior editor, visual storytelling


Visuals
Lisa Larson-Walker, art director
Andrea Wise, visual strategy editor
Alex Bandoni, visuals editor
Peter DiCampo, visuals editor
Cengiz Yar, visuals editor
Shoshana Gordon, visuals editor
Sarahbeth Maney, visual fellow

Graphics
Lena V. Groeger, graphics director
Anna Donlan, interactive story designer
Zisiga Mukulu, interactive story designer
Lucas Waldron, graphics editor
Chris Alcantara, graphics editor

Video
Almudena Toral, executive producer
Lisa Riordan Seville, senior producer
Katie Campbell, video journalist and filmmaker
Mauricio Rodríguez Pons, video journalist and filmmaker
Nadia Sussman, video journalist and filmmaker
Margaret Cheatham Williams, video and film editor
Gerardo del Valle, video journalist and filmmaker 
Liz Moughon, video and film fellow

Product
Ben Werdmuller, senior director of technology
Allen Tan, director of design
Alanna McLafferty, senior product engineer
Artemis Sparks, principal engineer, devops
Dan Phiffer, senior engineer
Jeff Frankl, editorial experience designer
Jesse Browning, data integrations engineer
Katie Antonsson, audience data and insights analyst
Melody Kramer, product manager
Sarah Glen, product manager
Aaron Brezel, AI engineering fellow
Dana Chiueh, AI engineering fellow

News Apps
Ken Schwencke, senior editor, data and news apps
Kevin Uhrmacher, deputy news apps editor
Al Shaw, senior news apps developer
Alec Glassford, senior engineer, news apps and product
Sergio Hernandez, news apps developer
Nat Lash, news apps developer
Andrea Suozzo, news apps developer
Ruth Talbot, news apps developer
Brandon Roberts, news apps developer