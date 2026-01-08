ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

Paul Windle for “Inside the AI Prompts DOGE Used to ‘Munch’ Contracts Related to Veterans’ Health.” Art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker.

Photography by Sarahbeth Maney for “Nike Says Its Factory Workers Earn Nearly Double the Minimum Wage. At This Cambodian Factory, 1% Made That Much.” Photo editing by Peter DiCampo.

Photography by Sarahbeth Maney for “We Found That More Than 170 U.S. Citizens Have Been Held by Immigration Agents. They’ve Been Kicked, Dragged and Detained for Days.” Photo editing by Cengiz Yar.

Design and development by Anna Donlan for “Sick in a Hospital Town.” Visual editing by Alex Bandoni. Videos by Katie Campbell and Almudena Toral. Additional video editing by Gerardo del Valle. Graphics by Lucas Waldron.

Illustration for “How a Global Online Network of White Supremacists Groomed a Teen to Kill.” Art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker.

Photography by Annie Flanagan for “This Storm-Battered Town Voted for Trump. He Has Vowed to Overturn the Law That Could Fix Its Homes.” Photo editing by Andrea Wise.

Illustration by Jacqueline Tam for “Portland Said It Was Investing in Homeless People’s Safety. Deaths Have Quadrupled.” Art direction by Peter DiCampo.

Illustration by Sophi Miyoko Gullbrants for “Look Up Where Your Generic Prescription Drugs Were Made.” Art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker. Development by Brandon Roberts, Ruth Talbot and Nick McMillan. Additional design and development by Jeff Frankl. Additional development by Pratheek Rebala, Andrea Suozzo, Al Shaw and Alec Glassford.

Photography by Maddie McGarvey for “What the U.S. Government Is Dismissing That Could Seed a Bird Flu Pandemic.” Graphics by Chris Alcantara.

Video illustration for “Trump’s War on Measurement Means Losing Data on Drug Use, Maternal Mortality, Climate Change and More.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni and Lisa Larson-Walker.

Illustration and art direction by Shoshana Gordon for “ICE Sent 600 Immigrant Kids to Detention in Federal Shelters This Year. It’s a New Record.”

Direction, production and editing by Gerardo del Valle for “‘An American Nightmare’: Three Men Deported to CECOT and Their Families Reflect on Their Monthslong Ordeal.” Cinematography by Alejandro Bonilla Suárez and Edwin Corona Ramos.

Photography by Adriana Loureiro Fernández for “What I Witnessed as I Photographed the Disappearances and the Homecomings of My Countrymen.” Photo editing by Cengiz Yar.

Direction, production, filming and editing by Mauricio Rodríguez Pons for “Status: Venezuelan.”

Photography by Roberto “Bear” Guerra for “Wealthy Ranchers Profit from Public Lands. And Taxpayers Pick up the Tab.” Visual editing by Cengiz Yar. Design by Allen Tan. Illustrations by Shoshana Gordon. Graphics by Lucas Waldron.

Ceramics, video and art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker for “The Price of Remission.” Videography by Gerardo del Valle and Katie Campbell.

Paintings by James Lee Chiahan for “The Price of Remission.” Art direction by Lisa Larson-Walker.

Illustration by Dadu Shin for “The H-2A Visa Trap.” Design and development by Zisiga Mukulu. Visual editing and art direction by Shoshana Gordon.

Video illustration by Sean Dong for “Slow Pay, Low Pay or No Pay.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni.

Illustration by Rui Pu for “Beyond Showerheads: Trump’s Attempts to Kill Appliance Regulations Cause Chaos.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni.

Graphics by Lucas Waldron for “The Drying Planet.” Visual editing by Alex Bandoni. Additional design and development by Anna Donlan. Illustrations by Olivier Kugler for ProPublica.

Illustration by Chris W. Kim for “Louisiana Made It Nearly Impossible to Get Parole. Now It’s Releasing Prisoners to Deport Them.” Art direction by Peter DiCampo.

Direction and production by Nadia Sussman for “Before a Breath.” Produced and filmed by Liz Moughon and edited by Margaret Cheatham Williams.

Illustration by Nicole Rifkin for “Anchorage Police Say They Witnessed a Sexual Assault in Public. It Took Seven Years for the Case to Go to Trial.” Art direction by Peter DiCampo.

Direction, production, filming and editing by Nadia Sussman for “This Family Will Return Home After Helene. Their Onerous Journey to Rebuild Shows Why Many Others Won’t.” Cinematography by Dillon Deaton.

Photography by Greg Kahn for “Citing Trump Order on ‘Biological Truth,’ VA Makes It Harder for Male Veterans With Breast Cancer to Get Coverage.” Photo editing by Andrea Wise.

Illustrations and art direction by Shoshana Gordon for “How Paul Newby Made North Carolina a Blueprint for Conservative Courts.”

Animation and editing by Mauricio Rodríguez Pons for “Who Is Russell Vought? How a Little-Known D.C. Insider Became Trump’s Dismantler-in-Chief.” Video produced by Lisa Riordan Seville, Katie Campbell and Andy Kroll. Cinematography and additional editing by Katie Campbell.

Illustration by Ricardo Tomás for “The IRS Is Building a Vast System to Share Millions of Taxpayers’ Data With ICE.” Art direction by Alex Bandoni.

Illustrations by Justin Metz for “Trump Canceled 94 Million Pounds of Food Aid. Here’s What Never Arrived.” Design and development by Ruth Talbot. Anna Donlan contributed design. Art direction by Andrea Wise. Photography by Stephanie Mei-Ling for ProPublica.

Photography by Juan Diego Reyes for “Helene’s Unheard Warnings.” Graphics and development by Lucas Waldron. Design by Anna Donlan. Visual editing by Shoshana Gordon and Anna Donlan.

Photography for “DOGE Targeted Him on Social Media. Then the Taliban Took His Family.” Design and development by Allen Tan. Visual editing by Alex Bandoni and Cengiz Yar.

Graphics by Chris Alcantara for “Trump Officials Celebrated With Cake After Slashing Aid. Then People Died of Cholera.”

Photography by Peter DiCampo, left, for “Trump Officials Celebrated With Cake After Slashing Aid. Then People Died of Cholera.” and Brian Otieno, right, for “The Summer of Starvation: Amid Trump’s Foreign Aid Cuts, a Mother Struggles to Keep Her Sons Alive.” Photo editing by Peter DiCampo.

Visual Storytelling Department

Boyzell Hosey, senior editor, visual storytelling



Visuals

Lisa Larson-Walker, art director

Andrea Wise, visual strategy editor

Alex Bandoni, visuals editor

Peter DiCampo, visuals editor

Cengiz Yar, visuals editor

Shoshana Gordon, visuals editor

Sarahbeth Maney, visual fellow

Graphics

Lena V. Groeger, graphics director

Anna Donlan, interactive story designer

Zisiga Mukulu, interactive story designer

Lucas Waldron, graphics editor

Chris Alcantara, graphics editor

Video

Almudena Toral, executive producer

Lisa Riordan Seville, senior producer

Katie Campbell, video journalist and filmmaker

Mauricio Rodríguez Pons, video journalist and filmmaker

Nadia Sussman, video journalist and filmmaker

Margaret Cheatham Williams, video and film editor

Gerardo del Valle, video journalist and filmmaker

Liz Moughon, video and film fellow

Product

Ben Werdmuller, senior director of technology

Allen Tan, director of design

Alanna McLafferty, senior product engineer

Artemis Sparks, principal engineer, devops

Dan Phiffer, senior engineer

Jeff Frankl, editorial experience designer

Jesse Browning, data integrations engineer

Katie Antonsson, audience data and insights analyst

Melody Kramer, product manager

Sarah Glen, product manager

Aaron Brezel, AI engineering fellow

Dana Chiueh, AI engineering fellow

News Apps

Ken Schwencke, senior editor, data and news apps

Kevin Uhrmacher, deputy news apps editor

Al Shaw, senior news apps developer

Alec Glassford, senior engineer, news apps and product

Sergio Hernandez, news apps developer

Nat Lash, news apps developer

Andrea Suozzo, news apps developer

Ruth Talbot, news apps developer

Brandon Roberts, news apps developer



