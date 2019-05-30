ProPublica announced Thursday that reporter Dara Lind and research reporter Kirsten Berg will be joining its Washington, D.C., newsroom, under the leadership of senior editor Marilyn Thompson. Other hires are still forthcoming.

As part of the Washington reporting team, Lind and Berg will contribute to ProPublica’s investigative coverage of the federal government and its impact on people’s lives. Lind will also continue as a co-host of Vox’s policy podcast, The Weeds.

Dara Lind comes to ProPublica from Vox, where she worked since its 2014 launch, most recently as a senior reporter covering immigration. She is one of the country’s leading immigration reporters, and her work has included exclusive stories on the mechanics of the Trump administration’s asylum ban, the Department of Homeland Security’s use of an erroneous statistic to justify family separations at the border and the first-known arrest and detention of a DACA recipient while waiting for final renewal. Lind has used explainers, human interest features and podcasts to help people understand how policy affects their lives.

Kirsten Berg is currently the associate editor of Future Tense, a partnership between Slate, New America and Arizona State University, which explores the intersection of technology and public policy. Prior to that, Berg was at the New America Foundation as a research assistant and deputy director of its fellows program. She’s also worked at the New England Center for Investigative Reporting, the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press and PBS Frontline, and she was formerly an intern at ProPublica. Among other honors, Berg was a finalist for the Livingston Award for her reporting on juvenile life without parole in Massachusetts.

“We’re truly delighted to welcome Kirsten and Dara to our Washington team,” Thompson said. “Both reporters have demonstrated a steadfast commitment to uncovering injustice and holding those in power to account. They’ll make excellent additions to our newsroom as we pursue stories in the public interest.”