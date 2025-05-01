Gus Garcia-Roberts Joins ProPublica as National Reporter

ProPublica announced on Thursday that Gus Garcia-Roberts has been hired as a national reporter.

Garcia-Roberts comes to ProPublica from The Washington Post, where he published investigations into the overdose death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs; the sexual abuse allegations against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and Major League Baseball’s secretive system in examining domestic abuse and sexual assault; and how the NFL has failed in hiring Black coaches, part of a series that won the Associated Press Sports Editors top prize for projects and the Online Journalism Awards’ prize for excellence in sports reporting.

Before joining the Post, Garcia-Roberts worked on investigative teams at Newsday, the Los Angeles Times and USA Today. At Newsday, he was a part of the team whose series on hidden police misconduct was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for public service. He is the author of “Jimmy the King: Murder, Vice, and the Reign of a Dirty Cop” and the co-author of “Blood Sport: Alex Rodriguez, Biogenesis, and the Quest to End Baseball’s Steroid Era.”

“We are so thrilled to welcome Gus and his enviable reporting and writing chops to ProPublica and excited to turn ProPublica’s lens on the world of sports,” said managing editor Tracy Weber. “Stay tuned.”

“I’m beyond excited to be joining ProPublica, an institution whose mission and work I’ve admired for years,” said Garcia-Roberts. He starts next week.