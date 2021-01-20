ProPublica Hires Colleen Barry as Copy Editor

ProPublica announced Wednesday that Colleen Barry is joining the newsroom as a copy editor. She will work in tandem with the assistant managing editor for standards, Diego Sorbara, to maintain the high quality of stories and manage the flow of copy.

With 18 years of experience, Barry has proofread, copy edited, line edited and content edited a variety of media, in addition to writing headlines and drafting corrections. She comes to ProPublica from FiveThirtyEight, where she served for four years as a copy editor and fact-checker. At FiveThirtyEight, she also worked extensively with data, collaborating with assigning editors and writers to help frame stories accurately and decide on the fairest, clearest way of analyzing and explaining the information available. As a freelancer, Barry has also edited copy for clients including ESPN.com and AdExchanger, and she previously worked at magazine publisher IDG Enterprise.

“Colleen’s extensive experience with all facets of editing, and her work with data, make her the perfect fit for our newsroom,” Sorbara said.

“I’m thrilled to be joining ProPublica to further its mission of producing high-quality investigative journalism that holds the powerful to account,” Barry said.