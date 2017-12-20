ProPublica Illinois is the first regional operation of ProPublica, the New York-based investigative nonprofit newsroom that has, as it nears its 10th anniversary, achieved far-reaching impact for its work and won four Pulitzer Prizes, among many other awards. Launched in 2017, ProPublica Illinois produces investigative journalism with moral force, impelled by what matters most in our state.

ProPublica Illinois is seeking a public relations manager to help grow the visibility and impact of our journalism.

On a day-to-day basis, the public relations manager will be responsible for spearheading media and community outreach — primarily in Illinois, but also nationally — surrounding our stories, our staff and our mission. The public relations manager will also be responsible for helping to introduce, establish, and promote ProPublica Illinois, as a brand, consistent with our editorial mission and core values. Our ideal candidate is someone who is passionate about journalism that serves the public interest and can communicate clearly and effectively about its importance and value to others in the community.

This role will report to the vice president of business development, based in New York, and work closely with the editor-in-chief of ProPublica Illinois.

Responsibilities

Pitch online, TV, radio and print publications; strengthen and grow new and existing media relationships across various mediums and channels

Use analytics, social media and savvy news judgement to identify and maximize outreach opportunities for stories

Contribute to the development of a communications strategy for ProPublica Illinois and work to implement it through effective, creative outreach tactics

Work with editorial leaders to communicate publication goals, strategy and culture to press

Assist with the development, execution and promotion for a series of local events

Help arrange strategic external speaking opportunities for staff, including both media appearances and live events

Support development team, as needed, on programming and promoting fundraising events and activities, and reviewing fundraising communications materials

Write press releases and other public-facing materials about our work; respond to media requests; compile media clips; contribute to our annual and periodic reports to stakeholders; and prepare award submissions

Qualifications

3+ years experience developing and executing strategic PR plans, preferably for a media or advocacy organization

Experience working directly with journalists and an understanding of the editorial process

Strong writing and editing skills, detail-oriented, able to make decisions quickly and thoughtfully and to adhere to daily deadlines

Strong news judgment and commitment to the highest standards of journalism

Ability to adapt quickly to new technologies and environment

Strong team player with desire to collaborate with others

Strong organizational and time management skills

This full-time position will be based in our Chicago office, located in the Loop.

We also know that great candidates can bring skills to ProPublica that we haven't thought of, and who won't fit everything we've described above. If this is you, don't hesitate to apply, and tell us what unique contributions you can offer. A strong track record will go far in our eyes.

You can apply using this form. Applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis, beginning Jan. 8, 2017.

ProPublica is dedicated to improving our newsroom, in part by better reflecting the people we cover. Therefore, we are committed to diversity and building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and ages. Everyone is encouraged to apply, including women, LGBTQ people, people of color and people with disabilities.

Have questions? Email celeste.lecompte@propublica.org.