Zero Tolerance Trump’s Immigration Policy at the Border

Leer en español.

In order to get a complete picture of the detention facilities and the children inside, we need your help.

Do you know an unaccompanied minor or a child who was separated at the U.S.-Mexico border? Tell us if you know where they are being held.

If you are looking for a child but don’t know their exact location, you can tell us when was the last time you saw them or communicated with them. Here is a map of the migrant children’s shelters near you. Any information helps.

This form is open for anyone including families, lawyers, and organizers who can help us identify who is where.

We won’t publish any information you share without your permission. The form below is submitted via HTTPS, which means nobody can read what you submit except for us (and ScreenDoor, the service that hosts our submission forms). Someone listening to your internet connection might know you’re submitting a form, but they can’t read what you write. If you’d rather talk on Signal or WhatsApp, which are more secure, send a message to 347-244-2134.

