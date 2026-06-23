Have you ever tried to use your electronic benefit transfer card to pay for groceries only to find that your SNAP benefits were gone? You may have been the victim of EBT theft.

EBT theft happens when someone is able to get information off your EBT card in order to steal your Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. You may not have immediately realized you were stolen from, only that there were less funds in your account than there should’ve been. If so, you’re not alone — it’s a widespread issue that affects hundreds of thousands of SNAP recipients each year.

If you think your benefits may have been stolen, we would like to hear from you. We need your help to understand the impact that EBT theft has on communities.

To share your experience, fill out the survey below. Our reporters read every response and may follow up with you.

Don’t have SNAP benefits but know someone who does? You can also help by sending this form to them. If you have anything else you would like to share about SNAP or Medicaid generally, you can email us at [email protected].