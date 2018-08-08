If you have donated birth tissue, such as your placenta or amniotic fluid, we would like to hear from you. (Note: This does not include private banking for personal use.) We'd also love to hear from health care professionals who have helped to collect or facilitate birth tissue donations.

A note about our commitment to your privacy: We appreciate you sharing your story and we take your privacy seriously. ProPublica is gathering this information for our reporting, and will not publish it without your permission.