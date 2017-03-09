ProPublica

Journalism in the Public Interest

Cancel

Get Involved

Topic
Health Care
Project
About $765 Billion Is Wasted Each Year on Health Care. Can You Help Us Find It?
Overview
by Marshall Allen
ProPublica, Mar. 9, 2017, 8:00 am

Tristan Spinski special to ProPublica

Experts say the United States might be squandering a quarter of the money spent on health care. That's an estimated $765 billion a year wasted on things like administrative red tape, high prices and overuse. We are all paying for this waste.

We want to find out where this money is going and we want your help. We are reaching out to people who work in health care and have seen money being blown in ways that could be stopped. We're not talking lost nickels and dimes here — we want the most outrageous and high-profile cases we can find. Will you please help ProPublica reporter Marshall Allen dig into the problem?

Get Involved
This form requires JavaScript to complete.
Powered by Screendoor.

Projects You Can Help With

.

Do You Know Someone Who Died or Nearly Died in Childbirth? Help Us Investigate Maternal Health

Stories Submitted

.

Are You a Vietnam Veteran? Help Us Investigate the Impact of Agent Orange

Share Your Story

3,713 stories shared

.

Discussion: Why Medicare Wastes Billions on Name-Brand Drugs

Read Transcript

48 posts

.

What’s Your Obamacare Story? Help ProPublica Cover the Affordable Care Act

Share

0 Stories Shared