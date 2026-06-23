ProPublica is digging into pressing issues affecting millions who rely on America’s safety net programs — from longstanding concerns like electronic benefit transfer theft to changes in federal SNAP and Medicaid policies. We want to hear from officials and workers on the ground who help people navigate these programs, because no one knows the ins and outs of the safety net better.

If you are a current or former state or local eligibility worker, intake specialist, or human services or social services administrator, or if you’re a current or former federal worker who has supported states in administering the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Medicaid, we want to hear your thoughts about new work requirements, shifts in cost-sharing between the federal government and states, efforts to combat fraud, and what other priorities may have been pushed to the wayside.

ProPublica’s reporting goes beyond big-picture policy coverage and dives into the ways those federal policies shape everyday life throughout the country. We know each community operates differently, and we can’t be everywhere at once. That’s why we need your help.

We want to know: How is your agency, county or state preparing for the so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act? Have shifting federal priorities changed the way you do your work? What do you feel people should know?

Please fill out the brief form below to tell us what we should be reporting on or to stay in touch as all of these changes unfold. Our reporters read every response and may follow up with you. Your insight is what drives our reporting.

If you have questions or if your SNAP or Medicaid benefits have recently changed, we want to hear from you too. Email us at [email protected]. If you prefer to reach us via Signal, you can contact reporter Eli Hager at 301-758-2768 or Cassandra Garibay at 707-234-5175.