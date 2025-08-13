Help ProPublica and The Texas Tribune Report on Education

Texas’ education landscape is changing. Our reporters at ProPublica and The Texas Tribune know that education policy today will shape the state’s future for generations to come. That is why we need your help covering this issue. Whether you’re a teacher; parent; school leader; student who has been affected by decisions made at the local, state or national level; or one of the government employees shaping them, we want to hear from you. Tell us what issues you believe require greater oversight, whether they are the impact of vouchers, misuse of public funds, disproportionate disciplinary policies, budget deficits or anything else that is affecting how students learn.

We appreciate you sharing, and we take your privacy seriously. We are gathering these responses for our reporting and will contact you if we wish to publish any part of them.

Our team may not be able to respond to everyone personally, but we will read everything you submit. A reporter from ProPublica or the Tribune may reach out to learn more.

You can also contact reporter Lexi Churchill on Signal at 816-898-5462 if you have sensitive information to share.