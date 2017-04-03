Coronavirus in New York City: How Many Confirmed Cases Are Near Me?

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

New York City leads the U.S. in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 45,000 residents testing positive, according to city statistics. Look up your ZIP code to see how your neighborhood compares to the rest of the city.

Enter a New York City ZIP code