The Chosen: Who Trump Is Putting in Power

Reince Priebus Chief of Staff

Your Reading Guide

He’s the longest serving chairman of the Republican National Committee and was formerly the head of the Wisconsin Republican Party — the youngest person ever to serve in that role. He’s raised record amounts for the RNC. He authored the party’s “autopsy” calling for a more inclusive message after its 2012 loss, but has since found himself defending positions taken by Trump that are in direct contrast with that report. He’s known for his ability to “build and maintain” political relationships.