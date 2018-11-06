After a voter supplied his passport as identification in Missouri, a poll worker asked, “Are you a member of the caravan?” The voter told HuffPost the exchange was bizarre. “I have an American passport. What does that have to do with the caravan?” he said.
Election Trends Map
About Electionland
Electionland is a coalition of newsrooms around the country that are covering problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2018 elections.
Questions? Read our FAQ.
Follow Electionland
More Election Tools
The User’s Guide to Democracy
Congress works for you. Here’s how to be a better boss.
Election DataBot
There are a thousand stories in every political campaign. Use this to find them.
Facebook Political Ad Collector
Search and see how political advertisers target you.
Represent
See what your representatives in Congress say and do.
ProPublica on IFTTT
Do more with ProPublica data and automated notifications.