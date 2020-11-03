 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube
Voting Problems? Text or message the word VOTE, VOTA or 投票 to us.

Indiana via Across Indiana Patch

U.S. Polls Report Long Wait Times, Glitches Early On Election Day

Read More at Across Indiana Patch

View full map

About Electionland

ProPublica’s Electionland project covers problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2020 elections. Our coalition of newsrooms around the country are investigating issues related to voter registration, pandemic-related changes to voting, the shift to vote-by-mail, cybersecurity, voter education, misinformation, and more.

Questions? Read our FAQ.

Follow Electionland

Partners

and 150+ local and national newsrooms. Sign up to become a partner here.

Technical Partners

More Election Tools

The User’s Guide to Democracy

Congress works for you. Here’s how to be a better boss.

Represent

See what your representatives in Congress say and do.

ProPublica on IFTTT

Do more with ProPublica data and automated notifications.

Latest Stories from ProPublica

Philadelphia niega la acusación de la campaña de Trump de que prohíbe a los observadores electorales republicanos

Red white and blue prop ballot boxes in front of a Supreme Court building bathed in crepuscular light.

Guía de ProPublica sobre las leyes y demandas electorales de 2020

Electionland de ProPublica: El estado del Día de las Elecciones de 2020

Philadelphia Denies Trump Campaign Allegation of Banning Republican Poll Watchers

Current site Current page