Electionland is a coalition of newsrooms around the country that are covering problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2018 elections.

Follow Electionland

More Election Tools

Congress works for you. Here’s how to be a better boss.

There are a thousand stories in every political campaign. Use this to find them.

Search and see how political advertisers target you.

See what your representatives in Congress say and do.

Do more with ProPublica data and automated notifications.