 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube
Voting Problems? Text or message the word VOTE, VOTA or 投票 to us.

Maine via Bangor Daily News

What a Maine Woman Did After Her Ballot Apparently Got Lost in the Mail

Read More at Bangor Daily News

View full map

About Electionland

ProPublica’s Electionland project covers problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2020 elections. Our coalition of newsrooms around the country are investigating issues related to voter registration, pandemic-related changes to voting, the shift to vote-by-mail, cybersecurity, voter education, misinformation, and more.

Questions? Read our FAQ.

Follow Electionland

Partners

and 150+ local and national newsrooms. Sign up to become a partner here.

Technical Partners

More Election Tools

The User’s Guide to Democracy

Congress works for you. Here’s how to be a better boss.

Represent

See what your representatives in Congress say and do.

ProPublica on IFTTT

Do more with ProPublica data and automated notifications.

Latest Stories from ProPublica

House Committee to Subpoena Records on Discipline Related to Secret Border Patrol Facebook Group

ProPublica Responds to the Center for Voter Information

Leader of Newark Beth Israel’s Troubled Heart Transplant Program Departs

Millions Still Haven’t Gotten Stimulus Checks, Including Many Who Need Them Most

Current site Current page