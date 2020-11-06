 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube
Voting Problems? Text or message the word VOTE, VOTA or 投票 to us.

Texas via The Texas Tribune

Despite Record Turnout, Some Texas Voters Were Still Shut Out

Read More at The Texas Tribune

View full map

About Electionland

ProPublica’s Electionland project covers problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2020 elections. Our coalition of newsrooms around the country are investigating issues related to voter registration, pandemic-related changes to voting, the shift to vote-by-mail, cybersecurity, voter education, misinformation, and more.

Questions? Read our FAQ.

Follow Electionland

Partners

and 150+ local and national newsrooms. Sign up to become a partner here.

Technical Partners

More Election Tools

The User’s Guide to Democracy

Congress works for you. Here’s how to be a better boss.

Represent

See what your representatives in Congress say and do.

ProPublica on IFTTT

Do more with ProPublica data and automated notifications.

Latest Stories from ProPublica

An illustration of people in red and blue clothing voting. The composition is fractured into five sections.

The Unexpected Benefits of Thinking for Yourself in an Age of Polling

A stock photo of the Paycheck Protection Program application form.

Judge Orders the Release of Data on Emergency Loans for Small Businesses

Electionland 2020: How Election Day Went

People with Developmental Disabilities Were Promised Help. Instead, They Face Delays and Denials.

Current site Current page