Electionland 2020: Accessibility Lawsuits, Mail Voting Expansion, USPS Woes and More

This article is part of Electionland , ProPublica's collaborative reporting project covering problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2020 elections.

Maryland is short nearly 14,000 election judges and election boards are struggling to fill the vacancies, which may lead to polling place closures . ( Baltimore Sun )

A voter registration project launched by a Massachusetts doctor is being adopted by health care providers around the country to register their patients to vote. ( The New York Times )

There are a host of anticipated problems ahead of the general election, including poll worker shortages, mail ballot rejections, dislocated voters and funding shortfalls. ( The Guardian , Politico )

Last week marked 30 years of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Three decades later, voters with disabilities still face barriers to casting a ballot, and the pandemic has raised more challenges. ( USA Today )

Missouri’s St. Louis County is requiring voters to wear masks to the polls; if they cannot, the county offers curbside voting. ( Fox 2 Now )

The Detroit Pistons are partnering with the Michigan’s secretary of state’s office to provide employees to work as poll workers and to promote voter education. The Pistons’ arena will also serve as a polling site. ( MLive )

Donors on the left and right are pouring tens of millions of dollars into vote by mail ― promoting it or fighting it. ( Associated Press )

Rhode Island is considering calling the National Guard to assist with mail ballots in the fall. ( The Boston Globe )

Election clerks in Montana asked the governor to give voters the option to vote by mail for the general election. ( The Independent Record )

The Kentucky secretary of state says he doesn’t want to make vote by mail universal in the fall, given concerns about local officials’ ability to handle the volume of requests. ( WFPL )

Some Iowa county auditors are sending pre-filled absentee ballot applications to voters, going against the secretary of state’s directive. ( CBS 2 Iowa )

Wisconsin officials will use intelligent barcodes on absentee ballots in the fall to allow voters to track their ballots. ( Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel )

Pennsylvania expects a huge increase in mail ballots in the fall, though without changes to the process, election officials could be overwhelmed. ( NPR )

Nine states, home to nearly a quarter of U.S. voters, are keeping tight restrictions on vote by mail ahead of the general election. ( The Washington Post )

Former Department of Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge criticized the president’s attacks on mail voting, saying: “Sometimes I wonder if he is more worried about losing than he is about fraud.” ( Palm Beach Post )

Trump keeps using New Jersey to attack vote by mail, but those familiar with the fraud case there say there’s more to the story than the president’s oversimplified tweets. ( The Washington Post )

While Trump continues to decry mail voting, the GOP in North Carolina is promoting the voting method to Republican voters. ( The Daily Beast )

Ramping up his continued attacks on mail voting, President Donald Trump floated postponing the election. He does not have the legal power to do so. ( Politico )

In Wisconsin, 23,000 absentee ballots were thrown out during the April primary, largely because voters or witnesses missed a line on the form. State law does not require officials to notify absentee voters about problems with their ballots. (Wisconsin Watch and APM Reports)

The Postal Workers Union raised concerns about the upcoming election given the USPS budget crisis and slower delivery. “If there’s not good access to vote by mail, tens of millions of people will be denied the right to vote,” said the union president. (KPIX)

USPS is considering closing post offices around the country, causing concern about the agency’s ability to handle mail ballots. (AP)

In Michigan, officials urged absentee voters to drop off their ballots ahead of the August 4 state primary, since mail could be delayed. USPS recommends sending in a mail ballot at least a week before Election Day. (MLive, Sam Levine)

Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor and elections researcher, said New Jersey’s absentee ballot file from the July primary shows the majority of ballots received are marked as not having been processed yet. He added that the current rejection rate stands at 7.3%. (Michael McDonald)

In Tennessee’s Shelby County, voters filling out absentee ballots for the state primary were confused by ballot instructions that said they could only use black ink. An administrator clarified that voters could also use blue pens. (WMC5)

A group dedicated to getting out the vote conducted a survey that found more than half of voters under 35 say they lack the knowledge or resources to vote by mail. (NPR)