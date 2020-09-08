Please Tell Us If You Have Any Trouble Voting This Year

Electionland is a collaborative project to report on voting problems with local and national newsrooms around the country.

We will be on the lookout for any problems that prevent people from voting — such as mail ballot delivery problems, changed voting locations, long lines, registration problems, purged voter rolls, broken machines and voter intimidation. You can help us. To let us know how your voting experience goes, here’s how to sign up and get in touch.

SMS : Text the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 81380 (standard text message rates apply).

WhatsApp : Send the word VOTE, VOTA (for Spanish) or 投票 (for Chinese) to 1-850-909-8683.

Facebook Messenger : Go to m.me/electionland.

Complete the form below to share your election experience with us so ProPublica and our partners can investigate.

A note about our commitment to your privacy: We appreciate you sharing your story and we take your privacy seriously. ProPublica and our newsroom partners are gathering this information for our reporting, not for publication.