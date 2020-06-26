Electionland 2020: Kentucky and New York Vote, Trump on Mail Voting, COVID Impacts and more

This article is part of Electionland , ProPublica’s collaborative reporting project covering problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2020 elections. Sign up to receive updates about our voting coverage and more each week .

In Jefferson County, Kentucky there were shuttle buses to the one polling site, a convention center, and Lyft also offered free rides. ( WLKY )

Kentucky was in the spotlight due to a reduction of polling places; a judge ruled against opening additional sites in the state’s most populous counties. There were long lines reported in Lexington. ( Courier-Journal , WAVE )

Kentucky and New York held presidential primaries on Tuesday, with elections also taking place in Massachusetts, Mississippi, the Carolinas, and Virginia.

About 85% of Kentucky voters cast a mail ballot; only 15% voted in person. (WHAS11)

“Us standing in line for two hours is nothing compared to people who got shot and killed, dogs turned on them, hoses turned on them to vote,” a Kentucky voter said. “So, my two hours in line, even though I got a bad ankle, I’m gonna do it. Because what else are you gonna do?” (WFPL)

A Kentucky voter had to convince officials that her dog literally ate her mail ballot in order for her to vote in person. (Kentucky.com)

In Kentucky, this election was the first time former felons could vote since the law changed late last year. (WFPL, Lex18)

At Jefferson County’s polling site, poll workers cheered when first-time voters checked in. (John Boyle)

Jefferson County is livestreaming workers counting absentee ballots. (Jefferson County Clerk)

In New York, some voters didn’t receive their mail ballots as the state received a large number of requests. More than 1.7 million voters requested ballots, a tenfold increase over 2016. (Gothamist, The New York Times)