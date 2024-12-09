Sign Up to Screen Our New Documentary About Stillbirths

Series: Stillbirths When Babies Die Before Taking Their First Breath

More than 20,000 pregnancies in the United States end in stillbirth each year. These losses are not inevitable. At least 1 in 4 U.S. stillbirths is likely preventable, according to a key study, and in pregnancies that last 37 weeks or more, nearly half of stillbirths may be preventable.

“Before a Breath,” a new feature documentary from ProPublica, weaves together the stories of three mothers who have lost children to stillbirth and are now striving to make pregnancy safer. Inspired by Duaa Eldeib’s groundbreaking reporting, which was a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize, this intimate, infuriating and ultimately hopeful film shines a light on the aftermath of stillbirth.

A Sneak Peek of “Before a Breath”

Other wealthy countries, including the Netherlands, Ireland and Australia, have made major strides in reducing their stillbirth rates. But a dearth of data, awareness, autopsies and research in the U.S. has hindered efforts at prevention.

“Before a Breath” breaks the silence around the U.S. stillbirth crisis and demonstrates that change is possible. We hope it will be a catalyst for critical conversations among expecting parents, medical providers, policymakers and bereaved families.

Starting in early 2025, we will roll out the film with screenings across the country. If you or someone you know wants to take part — by attending or hosting a screening, bringing the film to your college, medical school or hospital, or collaborating in other ways — we want to hear from you. We’re incredibly grateful to the many families, medical providers, researchers and advocates who have made our work possible. Now, we need your and your communities’ help to spread the word.

Please fill out the form below and tell us how you would like to share the film. In the following weeks, we’ll respond with details on how to do so and a guide for planning your screening or event. In the meantime, you can head to ProPublica’s YouTube channel to check out sneak peeks of “Before a Breath” and meet Kanika Harris, Stephanie Lee and Debbie Haine Vijayvergiya.

We’ll be in touch.