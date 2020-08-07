Electionland 2020: Masks at the Polls, Election Funding, Ex-Felon Enfranchisement and More

This article is part of Electionland , ProPublica’s collaborative reporting project covering problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2020 elections. Sign up to receive updates about our voting coverage and more each week .

Two employees at a Kansas county clerk office were diagnosed with COVID-19, and the other two employees were quarantined before this week’s primary. ( Topeka Capital-Journal )

More than 200 Ohio health care professionals sent a letter to the secretary of state calling for minimum requirements for polling places in the fall, including enforced social distancing and a mask mandate. ( Cleveland.com )

The CDC says Milwaukee didn’t see a spike in coronavirus cases, hospitalizations or deaths after the April Wisconsin primary. ( Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel )

Some California counties are struggling to find locations for voting centers in the fall; at least two counties will use stadiums. In Texas, election administrators are getting creative and considering putting polling places in defunct banks, parking garages and hotel ballrooms. (KQED, KUT)

A Georgia voting rights activist started an organization that aims to recruit 5,000 young poll workers for the general election. (WSB-TV)

The governor of Maryland is facing a “massive backlash” over his election plan for the fall, which includes traditional precinct polling sites amid a historic poll worker shortage. (The Washington Post)

Michigan’s governor didn’t mandate masks at polling places to avoid constitutional questions of refusing to let maskless voters cast a ballot. (Frontline, Columbia Journalism Investigations and Detroit Free Press)

Wisconsin isn’t requiring masks at polling places. An elections official said poll workers must let people vote if they’re not wearing a mask, and voters who do wear masks won’t have to take them off to verify their identity. (WPR)

Chicago election officials won’t require masks at the polls in the fall. (Chicago Sun-Times)

In Missouri’s St. Louis County, masks were required at polling places during this week’s state primary, and workers gave out free masks. One voter said he refused to wear one and also turned down the option to vote from his car, so he didn’t vote. (STL Today)

Some Florida counties are still waiting for CARES Act funding for PPE and mail ballot costs, among other expenses. “I’ve sent emails up to the state and we’ve gotten no reply,” said Brian Corley, Pasco County elections supervisor. “We’re in the dark and we need it.” (WTSP)

In addition to surgical masks and face shields, New Hampshire ordered an estimated 16,000 KN95 masks for local election officials, but the state epidemiologist advised against giving them to poll workers. (NHPR)