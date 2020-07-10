Electionland 2020: NJ Primary, CDC Election Guidance, Fall Voting Plans and More

This article is part of Electionland , ProPublica’s collaborative reporting project covering problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2020 elections. Sign up to receive updates about our voting coverage and more each week .

Voting rights for some 83,000 ex-felons were restored in New Jersey this year. ( The Guardian )

New Jersey briefly shut down its polling place finder website after it was discovered that it was providing inaccurate information to some users. ( NJ.com )

After charges of absentee voting fraud in Paterson, New Jersey, state officials said they were taking measures to ensure ballot security. ( The Wall Street Journal )

New Jersey’s primary was held largely by mail; most voters who showed up to the polls had to vote with a provisional ballot. In one county, a snafu resulted in the post office returning mail ballots to some voters. ( The New York Times , New Jersey Globe )

Absentee voting in Delaware was 11 times higher than in 2016. About half of Democratic voters voted by mail, while less than 30% of Republican voters did. ( Delaware Public Media )

Election administrators are getting creative with ways to protect voters from touching machines at polling places, using straws, popsicle sticks and finger cots, among other things. ( Wyoming News Now , The Tennessean , James Barragan )

With just four months to go before the presidential election, more federal funding and large-scale voter education campaigns are needed, experts say. ( Stateline )

The Election Assistance Commission held a virtual hearing with election officials from six states to discuss lessons from holding primaries during the pandemic. Officials on the call asked for more federal funding due to increased costs. ( EAC , The Hill )

The CDC quietly issued guidance recommending voters seek “alternative methods” to in-person voting. The guidance recommends voters who do go to the polls bring their own pen, wear a mask, wash their hands and go at an off-peak time. ( The Washington Post )

Progressive groups are exploring creative ways to register voters given diminished opportunities for in-person drives. ( Los Angeles Times )

Fourteen senators sent a letter to the Department of Justice asking how it will ensure Native voters won’t be disenfranchised during the pandemic. ( KULR8 )

State and local officials in Ohio asked private companies to give employees the day off to work at the polls on Election Day as part of the Partners in Democracy program. ( Local 12 )

The New Hampshire secretary of state outlined the state’s plan for distributing personal protective equipment and other health-related supplies to polling places, warning that local officials will have to reuse some PPE items in two elections. ( NHPR )

In the fall, Ohio election officials must contact absentee voters by phone or email if they haven’t provided all of the necessary identification information on their absentee ballot. The requirement is part of the secretary of state’s newly released plan to hold safe elections in November. (The Columbus Dispatch)

The five largest cities in Wisconsin won more than $6 million in combined funding from a nonprofit to administer the election in November. (Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel)

A poll in Montana found that two-thirds of voters would rather vote by mail than in person. (Explore Big Sky)

Several Senate Democrats sent a letter to the secretary of state asking him for plans to ensure military and overseas voters will be able to vote in November, given COVID-related mail and travel problems. (The Hill)

Some smaller Iowa counties don’t have the funds to automatically send absentee voting applications to all voters. (KCRG)

Democrats have far outpaced Republicans in absentee ballot requests in Maine ahead of the state primary. (Bangor Daily News)

Some experts say that removing witness signature requirements could help prevent rare cases of vote by mail fraud. (Reuters)

GOP strategists say that the president’s attacks are sowing distrust of voting by mail among Republican voters, even as the Trump campaign is launching absentee ballot campaigns in competitive states. (The Washington Post)