Electionland 2020: USPS Chaos, Election Cybersecurity, August Voting and More

This article is part of Electionland , ProPublica's collaborative reporting project covering problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2020 elections.

Financial disclosures revealed that DeJoy still holds a multimillion-dollar stake in a USPS contractor; experts said the stake is likely a conflict of interest and were shocked that agency ethics officers approved it. ( CNN )

On Friday, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reassigned or displaced 23 executives, which analysts say centralized power around DeJoy. He claimed that his recent sweeping changes to the Postal Service aren’t at the president’s behest. ( The Washington Post , The Guardian )

There’s been some confusion over whether the USPS plans to charge more for election mail; the agency claims it's merely recommending states use first-class mail. ( The New York Times )

Maryland Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger, on local delays: “I have heard from constituents in the Second District who have not gotten their mail — including vital medications and paychecks — for weeks and sometimes not at all.” ( Baltimore Sun )

A former top USPS official warned that changes at the postal service could disenfranchise voters in the fall. ( The Guardian )

The president of the Iowa Postal Workers Union said mail sorting equipment is being removed from post offices, further slowing down delivery. ( NPR )

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are calling on the Postal Service to reverse operational changes that have slowed down mail delivery. ( Associated Press )

In a TV appearance Thursday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said: “So much of the Democratic asks are really liberal left wishlists we don’t want to have — voting rights, and aid to aliens, and so forth. That’s not our game.” ( CNBC )

Trump’s criticisms of absentee voting may be having an effect: an NBC News/Survey Monkey poll found that a majority of Republicans don’t think the election will be fair. ( Newsweek )

Donald Trump Jr. made contradictory statements about mail voting in Maine, and Maine’s secretary of state pushed back. ( WMTW )

Trump encouraged North Carolina voters to vote absentee, even as he continues to assail mail voting. ( CNN )

Trump’s aides are allegedly considering executive actions to curb mail voting, even though some Republicans are worried the president’s anti-mail voting rhetoric could harm the GOP in the upcoming election. ( Politico )

On Thursday, Trump made further remarks on USPS: “Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots ... But if they don’t get those two items that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting.” ( Fox Business )

On Wednesday, Trump said he would not approve emergency USPS funding, and stated: “They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in voting. So therefore, they can’t do it, I guess. Are they going to do it even if they don’t have the money?” ( The Washington Post )

The Center for Election Innovation released a new report on the security of voter registration databases, and found six states still don’t use multifactor authentication to restrict access to those databases. ( Election Innovation )

A nonprofit government watchdog alleges there was a coverup of a Florida elections supervisor using tens of thousands of dollars meant for election security on personal shopping sprees. ( Tallahassee Democrat )

Ohio published guidelines for security experts to identify flaws in the state’s election websites, the first state to do so. ( CyberScoop )

At this month’s Black Hat hacker conference, voting tech company Election Systems & Software announced new policies that will allow cybersecurity researchers to test the company’s technology. Also at the conference, the director of CISA touted the government’s progress on cybersecurity since 2016, saying it was “like night and day.” ( The Wall Street Journal , CyberScoop , NextGov )

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) published an infrastructure risk assessment on mail voting and on how cybersecurity could affect vote by mail. ( MeriTalk )

In July, the Department of Homeland Security held its annual election tabletop exercise with state and local officials; the event gamed out potential cyberattacks, civil unrest, and disinformation, among other things. ( State Scoop )

Ransomware remains a serious threat to voting operations, experts say. ( AP )

A Stanford University study of the July runoff election in Texas found that Democrats used absentee voting at a rate three times higher than Republicans, but there was no partisan impact on overall turnout. (Stanford University Democracy and Polarization Lab)

A watchdog group released a report on Florida’s ability to deal with expanded vote by mail, based on recent elections and policy changes. (Tallahassee Democrat)

Between 10,000 and 15,000 Connecticut voters typically request absentee ballots during primaries. This year, about 300,000 people asked for a mail ballot for the August primary. (The Wall Street Journal)

Ohio’s secretary of state announced that county board of elections can only offer one absentee ballot drop box per county. Counties are now barred from setting up more drop boxes. (Columbus Dispatch)

Tennessee updated its absentee ballot applications after a court ruled against expanding mail voting for the general election. (AP)

Georgia’s election board approved a measure to allow the state to create an online portal for voters to request absentee ballots. (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

A nonprofit organization sent out more than half a million absentee ballot applications to Virginia voters with the wrong return address. The same organization caused confusion with unsolicited absentee ballot applications it sent in Ohio. (Virginia Mercury, ABC 6)

The New Hampshire GOP sent out mailers with the wrong return address for absentee ballot applications. (NHPR)

The D.C. Board of Elections mailer’s poor design and instructions on how to confirm their address confused some voters. (The Washington Post)

The New York State Board of Elections will change the design of the letter that comes with absentee ballots so voters know to sign it. (New York Post)

Hawaii’s shift to a mail voting state has brought challenges for homeless voters. (Honolulu Civil Beat)