Electionland 2020: Florida Felons Case, Drive-Thru Voting, Voter Registration and More

This article is part of Electionland , ProPublica's collaborative reporting project covering problems that prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots during the 2020 elections.

The Stanford-MIT Healthy Elections Project found that more than 18,000 mail ballots weren’t counted during Florida’s March primary. Younger voters, first-time voters, and Latino and Black voters were more likely to have their ballots rejected. While the overall percentage is small (1.3% of all votes), thin margins in Florida could be key in the fall. ( Tampa Bay Times )

In an interview with NPR, Attorney General William Barr claimed, without offering proof, that mail voting isn’t secure because people could steal ballots from mailboxes. Asked for specific evidence, he could not cite any. ( NPR )

Texas is holding runoff elections as coronavirus cases spike, and most voters won’t be able to vote by mail. The secretary of state's office had said voters wouldn’t be required to wear masks to the polls, but the governor subsequently imposed a nearly statewide mask order on Thursday. ( Texas Tribune )

More than 80% of Wisconsin GOP members of the state legislature voted by mail during the April primary. ( Associated Press )

Georgians won’t automatically receive absentee voting applications in the fall, even though absentee voting spiked during the primary and there were problems with long lines at polling places. ( Atlanta Journal-Constitution )

More than half of West Virginia voters cast votes by mail during the June primary. ( Charleston Gazette-Mail )

A report from the University of California Los Angeles and the University of New Mexico found that vote by mail does not increase voter fraud. ( KOB4 )

Asked whether any previous president had used similar rhetoric to delegitimize elections, a presidential historian said Trump’s language was unprecedented. “What you’re seeing is someone who’s an autocrat or a dictator in action,” said Douglas Brinkley. ( AP )

Election officials in Arizona, Nevada, and Utah pushed back on the president’s unfounded claims about vote by mail fraud. ( Cronkite News , KSLTV , Review Journal )

The Trump campaign sued Pennsylvania, claiming the state didn’t provide sufficient security for mail voting during the primary and that its poll watcher requirement is too strict. The lawsuit claims that mail voting and absentee voting are interchangeable terms, even though Trump often claims that mail voting is different and will lead to fraud. ( PA Post , Daniel Jacobson )

President Donald Trump tweeted again about vote by mail, this time calling out New Jersey. ( The Guardian )

In states that require voters to fax or scan absentee ballot requests, a voting rights group is helping voters request ballots through an online portal. ( The New York Times )

Wisconsin is sending postcards to eligible, unregistered voters to explain how to register to vote online. ( WAOW )

Drive-thru voting could be one of several ways New Mexicans can vote in the fall. ( ABQ Journal )

In Minnesota, health care workers are training to be election judges so they can administer absentee voting in nursing homes. ( KEYC )

National : Democrats want to update the Voting Rights Act, but the GOP Senate majority leader won’t bring it up for a vote. ( The Hill )

New Hampshire : The legislature passed a bill to allow voters to cast an absentee ballot if they fear for their health because of the pandemic. ( Patch )

Massachusetts : Lawmakers reached an initial deal on a bill that would allow the state to send mail ballot applications to voters for the general election, and would allow voters to apply for a ballot online. ( Boston Globe )

Iowa : The governor signed a law that prevents the secretary of state from sending mail ballot request forms to voters without legislative approval. She also signed legislation that bars county officials from using a voter database to confirm missing or erroneous information on absentee ballot requests. ( Des Moines Register , AP )

Georgia : A bill that would have prevented election officials from sending out absentee ballot applications to voters didn’t pass. ( Atlanta Journal-Constitution )

Florida : The governor signed a law that will allow election officials to speed up recounts. ( Associated Press )

Delaware : The governor signed off on universal vote by mail for all elections this year. ( Delaware Online , Delaware.gov )

Alabama: An appeals court upheld a lower court ruling that allows curbside voting and makes absentee voting easier ahead of the July runoff elections. The state has now asked the Supreme Court to weigh in on the state’s election rules. (Montgomery Advertiser, Roll Call)

Arkansas: A lawsuit claims the state’s mail voting restrictions are unconstitutional and should be changed before the general election. (KATV)

Connecticut: Republicans sued to halt the governor’s plan to expand vote by mail for the August primary. Meanwhile, voting rights groups sued to make vote by mail accessible to all for the general election. (Hartford Courant, League of Women Voters)

Florida: A federal appellate court stayed a lower-court ruling that would have allowed felons to vote without first paying back court fees and restitution. The appellate court didn’t signal when it will hear the case, and experts say this could cause confusion about voter eligibility, regardless of the final outcome of the case. (Orlando Sentinel, AP)

Maine: Advocacy groups are suing to allow voters to register online and to make the state pay for postage on mail ballots. (Bangor Daily News)