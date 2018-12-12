Find “Trump, Inc.” wherever you get your podcasts.

Court filings by prosecutors last week shined a light on the business lives of two men who worked get Donald Trump elected president: former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

“Trump, Inc.” co-hosts Ilya Marritz and Andrea Bernstein talk with Franklin Foer of The Atlantic about what the documents show — and the further questions they raise.

Among those questions:

  • What exactly was Manafort’s connection to a business partner who some in the intelligence committee believe to be a Russian intelligence asset?
  • Why did Russian officials approach the Trump campaign about potential “political synergy”?
  • How much did Trump know about Cohen’s coordination of hush money payments to two women who alleged they had affairs with the now-president?

