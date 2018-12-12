The Trump Administration The 45th President and His Administration

Court filings by prosecutors last week shined a light on the business lives of two men who worked get Donald Trump elected president: former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

“Trump, Inc.” co-hosts Ilya Marritz and Andrea Bernstein talk with Franklin Foer of The Atlantic about what the documents show — and the further questions they raise.

Among those questions:

What exactly was Manafort’s connection to a business partner who some in the intelligence committee believe to be a Russian intelligence asset?

Why did Russian officials approach the Trump campaign about potential “political synergy”?

How much did Trump know about Cohen’s coordination of hush money payments to two women who alleged they had affairs with the now-president?

