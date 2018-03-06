Loading...

We’ve updated “The Money Game,” our Illinois governor’s race fundraising widget, with improvements to the design and data, as well as the addition of automated cards to share on social media.

The data changes are the most significant update. We’re now tracking campaign contributions across a four-year window, compared to two years in the previous version. That’s because many candidates stockpile and transfer money among multiple campaign funds over several campaign seasons.

So you’ll see Gov. Bruce Rauner’s contributions to his own campaign have increased. That’s because Rauner gave himself $50 million on Dec. 20, 2016, less than two weeks before our original time window started.

In the era of perpetual political campaigns, looking at the full period after the last gubernatorial election provides a richer view of what each candidate has been up to and a better understanding of where the money came from.

We’ve also added a cumulative fundraising chart for each candidate and what we hope is an improved summary line.

And you can now follow the campaign funding on Twitter and Facebook; we are generating a new social card every morning for you to share. Follow along at @ilgovrace on Twitter and Facebook. Thanks to reader Jim Kang, who gifted us some code he developed at Spotify to make this work.

