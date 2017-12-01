This story first appeared in ProPublica Illinois’ weekly newsletter. Sign up for that here.

What is a “mediathing?” Good question, because I just made it up. I’ll lay out in a second what I mean by “mediathing,” but first I want to let you in on my plan.

I’m trying to create a publicly accessible list of outlets where Illinoisans get information besides local mainstream* newspapers, TV or radio stations. Why? There doesn’t seem to be a resource like this out there, and the value could be huge. For one, I’d like our reporters at ProPublica Illinois to learn about and keep tabs on stories and discussions happening around the state that we might otherwise miss. And two, documenting where we, as Illinoisans, get our information could not only open doors to new audiences for those outlets but also inform how we at ProPublica Illinois shape and deliver our own reporting. It’s a chance to showcase the variety of media, communities and conversations that exist in Illinois.

But ... I can’t do as thorough a job creating this list on my own as we could together. I’m one person in Chicago. That’s not going to work. So, I’m asking you for help to make this list representative of the state.

So what do I mean by “mediathing?” Here’s a start:

So, what about you? Are you part of a Facebook group for [insert the name of your town] moms? A member of a WhatsApp group for people new to the area? Do you frequent the bulletin board in the entrance of your favorite diner? Belong to a listserv that helped you find the cooking ingredients that remind you of home?

You can let me know by tweeting me @loganjaffe or emailing me at logan.jaffe@propublica.org. I’ll keep you updated on what we learn.

Logan

* “Mainstream” is a complicated word these days, I know, especially when it comes to media. Just focus on the “mediathing” suggestions instead.