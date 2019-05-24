Illinois Newsletter Dive Deeper Into Our Reporting

What’s up this week? Well, in Chicago, our new mayor was sworn in Monday. In her inaugural speech, Mayor Lori Lightfoot vowed to end aldermanic privilege in city government, which she defined as an alderman’s “unilateral, unchecked control” over ward matters — and an issue we’ve been reporting on for a while now. Ending that aldermanic privilege is hardly an easy task, of course. The question now is: Will Lightfoot’s efforts actually shift the City Council’s deeply ingrained political structure of favor-trading to change the way it actually works? TBD. We’ll keep you posted, though.

One more point about Lightfoot: When she announced her picks for City Council committee chairs, she also proposed some new committees, such as one that would focus on minority- and women-owned businesses. Here’s a bit more analysis on Lightfoot’s proposed committee changes via our reporter Mick Dumke. But if you want to step back a bit before digging into that, I suggest you start here:

If you want more of the back story on committees, including how they work, how they don't work and what current committee chairs have been up to with their power and their money -- well, I happened to have written something about it: https://t.co/xcQVqFDtGY — Mick Dumke (@mickeyd1971) May 17, 2019

In other news — there’s so much news! Here’s a look:

