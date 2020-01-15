Students! ProPublica Wants to Pay for You to Attend a Conference in 2020

We are proud to announce our fifth annual Diversity Scholarship program. ProPublica will be sponsoring need-based scholarships for 20 students to attend an eligible journalism conference in 2020. Anyone who is a U.S. resident is welcome to apply. We especially encourage students from an underrepresented group — including people of color, women, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities — to apply.

The $750 scholarships will go to students who would otherwise be unable to attend. These conferences offer great opportunities for networking and professional development, especially for those just starting out in journalism. Scholarship recipients will also have the opportunity to meet up with any ProPublica staff also in attendance. Check out last year’s scholarship recipients.

Get Our Top Investigations Subscribe to the Big Story newsletter.

You can apply for the scholarship here. The deadline is Feb. 7.

Students will be able to select a conference as part of their application. They will have the following options:

AAJA, Asian American Journalists Association. Washington, July 29-Aug. 1

AHCJ, Association of Health Care Journalists. Austin, April 30-May 3

IRE, Investigative Reporters and Editors. National Harbor, Maryland, June 18-21

NABJ-NAHJ, National Association of Black Journalists and National Association of Hispanic Journalists. Washington, July 8-12

NAJA, Native American Journalists Association. Phoenix, Sept. 13-16

NICAR, The National Institute for Computer-Assisted Reporting. New Orleans, March 5-8

NLGJA, Association of LGBTQ Journalists. Chicago, Sept. 10-13

ONA, Online News Association. Atlanta, Sept. 30-Oct. 3

SND, Society for News Design. Washington, April 5-6

SRCCON, organized by OpenNews. Minneapolis, July 16-17

Every year, we share what ProPublica is doing to increase the diversity of our newsroom and of journalism as a whole. These scholarships are a small but important step to help student journalists from underrepresented communities take advantage of everything these conferences offer.

High school, college and graduate students are welcome to apply. You must be a student at the time of application, but it’s OK if you’re graduating this spring.

Questions about the application process? Want to contribute to our scholarship fund to send more students to these conferences? Get in touch with Caroline Chen at caroline.chen@propublica.org.