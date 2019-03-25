The Trump Administration The 45th President and His Administration

In this “Trump, Inc.” podcast extra, we talk about what we know, what we don’t know and what we still want to know after Attorney General WIlliam Barr gave his summary of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Collusion was never the only thing. For the last year and a half, we have been looking at the conflicts of interest that pervade President Donald Trump’s administration. That trail has led us from Brighton Beach, Brooklyn, to Panama, India and, yes, Russia, where we reported on how Trump’s associates appealed to the Kremlin for help at the same time the Kremlin was preparing an attack on the 2016 elections.

