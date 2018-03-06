The Trump Administration The 45th President and His Administration

Trump, Inc. Exploring the Mysteries of the President’s Businesses: Who Profits and at What Cost?

The Trump Organization says it has removed golf markers bearing the presidential seal from one of its golf courses.

As ProPublica and WNYC reported yesterday, President Trump’s company recently ordered dozens of presidential seals to be used as golf tee markers. It is illegal to use the presidential seal for commercial purposes.

In a statement Tuesday morning, a spokesman for the company said, “The plaques were presented to the club by a small group of members, who are incredible fans of the President, in honor of Presidents day [sic] weekend. They were temporary and have since been removed.”

As our story noted, an order form for the markers lists them as being bought by “Trump International.”

The Trump Organization declined to answer further questions from ProPublica, including where the seals have been used, whether the president sought authorization from the White House counsel’s office, and why the Trump Organization has removed the seals.

After issuing a call on social media, we were pointed to an Instagram account containing photos of the presidential seal marker at a golf course. The photos were posted on Sunday evening, before our story was published, and the photo included a caption saying, “My shot landed at the 45 yard marker on 10 at Mar A Lago. Not too shabby.”

The account was deleted after commenters noted its connection to our story.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago does not itself have a golf course, but members are given access to nearby Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, a short drive away.

ProPublica/WNYC was first directed to the existence of the markers after receiving a tip from a listener to the Trump, Inc. podcast.

Do you have a tip about Trump’s businesses? You can contact us via Signal, WhatsApp or voicemail at 347-244-2134. Here’s more about how you can contact us securely. You can always email us at tips@trumpincpodcast.org. “Trump, Inc.” is a production of WNYC Studios and ProPublica. Subscribe here or wherever you get your podcasts.