ProPublica Illinois is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force. Sign up for our newsletter to get weekly updates written by our journalists.

ProPublica Illinois announced Wednesday that Haru Coryne will join the team as a data reporter.

Coryne comes to ProPublica Illinois from The Real Deal, where he has covered the real estate industry in Chicago, Miami and Los Angeles. As a news researcher and data journalist, his work has included investigations of campaign finance in local elections, the Trump administration’s “opportunity zone” program and alarming practices by one of the nation’s most active construction lenders, which received a Gold Award from the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Coryne also has roots in Illinois as a graduate of the University of Chicago, where he studied economic history and the American South. Before starting his career as a reporter, he did data work for a criminal defense law firm in New York City.

“With his strong background in business reporting and proven ability to turn complex datasets into compelling narratives, we are delighted to welcome Haru to our team,” said Louise Kiernan, ProPublica Illinois editor in chief. “We are confident that his expertise will benefit our journalism and our readers, as the state of Illinois continues to grapple with major shifts that will undoubtedly require the public service done by responsible investigative journalism.”

Coryne added that “Illinois is an exciting, difficult and important beat.”

“Stories of national and regional significance are happening here, and ProPublica is uniquely equipped to tell them, on a level that ensures both a local impact and a wide reception,” he said. “I am thrilled to be a part of that work.”