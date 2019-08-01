 Close Close Comment Creative Commons Donate Email Add Email Facebook Instagram Facebook Messenger Mobile Nav Menu Podcast Print RSS Search Secure Twitter WhatsApp YouTube

Join Our Team in Illinois: We’re Looking for a News Applications Developer

We’re seeking a developer/journalist to join our award-winning news applications team, covering Illinois and working with and out of our newsroom in Chicago.

by ProPublica Illinois

ProPublica is seeking a developer/journalist to join its award-winning news applications team, covering Illinois and working with and out of our newsroom in Chicago.

As a news applications developer, here’s what you’ll do:

  • Design and develop interactive databases (what we call “news apps”) and interactive graphics to hold the powerful accountable and make a real impact on people’s lives.
  • Work closely with the data and engagement reporters on projects that help Illinoisans understand their world and make good decisions.
  • Do journalism that matters, in collaboration with talented reporters, editors and data journalists, using coding and analysis skills to spotlight wrongdoing.
  • Prove that ProPublica’s success in nationally focused database journalism could do just as much good with local data and for local communities.

Learn more about the role and apply to join the team.

ProPublica Illinois is an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force. Sign up for our newsletter to get weekly updates written by our journalists.

