On the Hook

Has Your Car Been Towed in Connecticut? Share Your Story and Help Us Investigate.

We’re investigating towing practices in Connecticut, where companies can sell people’s cars after just 15 days. If you’ve been affected, we want to hear from you.

by Ginny Monk, Dave Altimari and Shahrzad Rasekh, The Connecticut Mirror

Anuj Shrestha, special to ProPublica

Leer en español.

The Connecticut Mirror and ProPublica, a national newsroom, need your help to investigate towing practices in Connecticut. We’d like to hear from you if your car was towed. Your response will help us understand how towing companies operate and if they are following policies so we can do journalism that helps and informs the public.

We’re especially interested in hearing from people who weren’t able to get their cars back. As we continue reporting, it’s possible we can find out more about what happened in your case. Filling out the form below will help us do that, and we can share what we find.

We take your privacy seriously. We are gathering these responses for the purposes of our reporting and will contact you if we wish to publish any part of them. You can call or text us at 203-626-4705‬.

Asia Fields of ProPublica contributed reporting.

