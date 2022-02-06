Flood Insurance Premiums in Louisiana Are Rising. Help Us Investigate.

Sweeping changes are coming to the National Flood Insurance Program, which will result in premium increases for many Louisiana policyholders starting April 1, 2022.

ProPublica and The Times-Picayune | The Advocate could use your help in understanding how these changes affect homeowners, other property owners and the real estate market in Louisiana. If you’ve explored purchasing flood insurance in Louisiana in recent months, if you plan to, or if you are in the real estate, mortgage or insurance fields, we may have some questions as our reporting continues. If you’re willing to help, please sign up here by answering a few questions below.

