We Are Investigating Sexual Violence and Dating Apps

Columbia Journalism Investigations and ProPublica analyzed more than 150 incidents of sexual assault involving dating apps, culled from a decade of news reports, civil lawsuits and criminal records. Read our findings.

If you have been affected by sexual assault and would like confidential help and support, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800-656-4673 to talk to a trained staff member from a nearby group that helps victims of sexual assault.

